Sisterland Pacts With Female Film Club to Champion Women and Diversity (EXCLUSIVE)

Female Film Club (FCC), an online members club for female filmmakers and creatives, has partnered with French production company Sisterland Connect to advocate for women in film on an international scale.

Sisterland Studio and Sisterland Connect bowed at Cannes earlier this week with the launch of an investment fund and production company for women in industry which will target a total of €35 million ($37.5 million) and have already begun the process of curating a selection of films made by women.

Led by producer Sandra Rudich and supported by actor, producer and activist Julie Gayet, Sisterland aims to empower women in film and media in France and worldwide by financially supporting and co-producing over 100 female-driven projects within the next seven years.

This collaboration will unite the FFC’s 500-strong global member network and the French film community behind Sisterland with the common goal of connecting, championing and financially supporting women and diversity in the global film industry. FFC will host a dedicated space for Sisterland Connect and its projects on their platform, broadening access and resources for international sales, distribution companies and individual talent affiliated with both organizations.

FFC founders Nicole Lieberman and Liza van der Smissen said: “FFC and Sisterland believe that collaboration worldwide, with a focus on diversity and inclusivity for all genders, is essential to success. Our companies complement each other perfectly, with Sisterland aiming to change the landscape for women and diversity in the French film industry and the FFC advocating for women in film worldwide. We immediately saw the potential for such a partnership to reach across borders and couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration.”

Rudich added: “Together, we have the power to amplify our endeavors in promoting diversity, innovation, and collaboration across the global film and audiovisual industry. We extend an invitation to filmmakers and media industry professionals worldwide to unite with us in this global movement. Our inclusive approach embraces and celebrates the support of both women and men who are eager to enlighten and champion diversity in their projects.”

The Female Film Club was founded in 2020 as a pandemic-led initiative for women to foster connections at a time when the film industry felt isolated.