Wim Wenders’ ‘Perfect Days,’ Cannes Best Actor Award Winner, Sells Out Worldwide

Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days,” which won the best actor award for Koji Yakusho at the Cannes Film Festival, has sold out worldwide. The Match Factory is handling international sales.

As previously announced, North American rights went to Neon and France went to Haut et Court.

Further sales included U.K./Ireland/Latin America/Turkey (MUBI), Australia/New Zealand (Madman), Benelux (Paradiso), China (DDDream), Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (A Contracorriente), Switzerland (DCM), Baltics (A-One Baltics), Bulgaria (Art Fest), CIS (A-One), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Aerofilms), Former Yugoslavia (MCF), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), Hong Kong (Edko Films), Hungary (Cirko), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Poland (Gutek), Portugal (Alambique), Romania (Bad Unicorn), Scandinavia (Future Film) and Taiwan (Applause).

The film (read our interview with Wim Wenders here) is a deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us. It follows Hirayama, who seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past.

Koji Yakusho leads the cast. In 2005, he co-starred in “Memoirs of a Geisha,” which was nominated for six Academy Awards. In the following year, he co-starred in “Babel,” a film that was honored by the Cannes Film Festival and earned Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Along with his international success, Yakusho has starred in a wide array of films in Japan, where his diverse acting range has garnered him high praise, including “The Eel” (1997) and “Eureka” (2001). More recently, he was awarded best leading actor at the Chicago Intl. Film Festival for his performance in “Under the Open Sky” (2020).

Other cast members include Arisa Nakano, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano, Aoi Yamada and Yumi Aso. The script is by Wenders and Takuma Takasaki. The director of photography is Franz Lustig.

The film is produced by Koji Yanai, Wenders and Takuma Takasaki. The executive producer is Koji Yakusho. The co-producers are Reiko Kunieda, Keiko Tominaga, Kota Yabana and Yasushi Okuwa.