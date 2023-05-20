Wim Wenders’ ‘Perfect Days,’ in Competition in Cannes, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given a sneak peek of the trailer (below) for Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days,” which world premieres in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is a deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us. It follows Hirayama, who seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past.

Koji Yakusho leads the cast. In 2005, he co-starred in “Memoirs of a Geisha,” which was nominated for six Academy Awards. In the following year, he co-starred in “Babel,” a film that was honored by the Cannes Film Festival and earned Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Along with his international success, Yakusho has starred in a wide array of films in Japan, where his diverse acting range has garnered him high praise, including “The Eel” (1997) and “Eureka” (2001). More recently, he was awarded best leading actor at the Chicago Intl. Film Festival for his performance in “Under the Open Sky” (2020).

Other cast members include Arisa Nakano, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano, Aoi Yamada and Yumi Aso.

The script is by Wenders and Takuma Takasaki. The director of photography is Franz Lustig.

The film is produced by Koji Yanai, Wenders and Takuma Takasaki. The executive producer is Koji Yakusho. The co-producers are Reiko Kunieda, Keiko Tominaga, Kota Yabana and Yasushi Okuwa.

The production companies are Master Mind Ltd., Spoon Inc. and Wenders Images GbR. The Match Factory is handling international sales.

Wenders’ international breakthrough came with “The American Friend” (1977), an adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith novel. Since then, he has been honored with countless awards at festivals around the world, including the Golden Lion at Venice for “The State of Things” (1982); the Palme d’Or at Cannes and a BAFTA for “Paris, Texas” (1984); the director’s prize in Cannes for “Wings of Desire” (1987); and the Silver Bear for “The Million Dollar Hotel” (2000) at Berlin.

His documentary films “Buena Vista Social Club” (1999), “Pina” (2011), and “The Salt of the Earth” (2014) have all been nominated for an Oscar.