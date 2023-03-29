Wild Bunch International Renames Itself as Goodfellas

Wild Bunch International, the sales company behind “Titane” and “Happening” (pictured), has renamed itself as Goodfellas.

In a brief press release, the company said “there are no other changes to the structure created in 2019.” Wild Bunch International was launched in 2019 as a standalone sales company by French film industry veterans Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua. The pair had previously co-founded Wild Bunch, which is now owned by German entrepreneur Lars Windhorst and ran by former NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer and former beIN Media Group executive Sophie Jordan.

Wild Bunch International was created shortly after Wild Bunch completed its restructuring plan. Under their three-year deal, Wild Bunch had a minority stake in the new banner and allowed it to use the Wild Bunch brand. The three-year pact ended in November and the two companies no longer have corporate ties. But Goodfellas said it will continue working with Wild Bunch on select project through a new deal.

“While Goodfellas is now owned and operated separately from the Wild Bunch Group, the companies will continue to work together through a new co-financing agreement that includes the development and production of, and participation in, select new projects,” stated the company.

The company hosted a party in honor of its name change back in January but decided at the last minute to not announce it. They said they had to ask Martin Scorsese for permission to use the title of his 1990 cult movie.

While it’s a fitting tribute to a masterpiece like Wild Bunch was to Sam Peckinpah’s movie, Goodfellas seems too gendered for a film company name in 2023.

The outfit also runs a genre film label called Wild West, which was recently co-created with Thierry Lounas and his banner Capricci.