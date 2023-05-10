‘Wild Berries,’ Starring Cannes Winner Shahab Hosseini, ‘The L Word’s’ Sepideh Moafi, Picked Up by Grandave Intl. (EXCLUSIVE)

Grandave Intl. has acquired worldwide sales rights for the drama mystery feature “Wild Berries,” starring Shahab Hosseini, best actor award winner at Cannes for “The Salesman,” and Sepideh Moafi, whose credits include “The Killing of Two Lovers” and “The L Word: Generation Q.”

In addition to his Cannes award, Hosseini received the Berlinale acting prize for his role in “A Separation.” Moafi stars in the Golden Globe nominated Apple TV+ series “Black Bird,” and the FX series “Class of 09.”

Grandave Intl. will be introducing “Wild Berries” to buyers at the Cannes Film Market, May 16-27.

The past, present, and future collide in this story of an immigrant Iranian couple’s annual road trip on their wedding anniversary, while a mysterious stranger is following them.

The screenplay, written and directed by Soudabeh Moradian (“Polaris,” “Doomsday Machine”), is adapted from “Language of Wild Berries,” written by the playwright Naghmeh Samini (“Mainline,” “Three Women”). The movie is being produced by Julie R. Snyder (“Tanner Hall,” “Above Suspicion”). Moradian and Nadia Davari are executive producers. The film will go into production in late fall of this year.

“We’re honored to be working with Cannes’ best actor winner Shahab Hosseini and present this prestigious film to the buyers to further expand our company’s global impact,” Tamara Nagahiro, Grandave Intl. head of sales, said.

Grandave Intl.’s Cannes lineup includes Ruben Islas’ “Atypical Pirates.”