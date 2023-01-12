Vertical Scores North American Rights for Comedy ‘Who Invited Charlie?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical has secured North American rights to comedy “Who Invited Charlie?,” written by Nicholas Schutt and directed by Xavier Manrique (“Chronically Metropolitan”).

The film stars Adam Pally (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious franchise), Reid Scott (“Veep”), Xosha Roquemore, (“The Mindy Project”) Dylan Penn (“Flag Day”), Peter Dager (“Insidious 5”), Peter Grosz (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”), Rhys Coiro (“Paradise City”) and more.

In the film, Phil Schreiber (Scott), a self-involved hedge fund manager, and his wife Rosie (Brewster) take refuge in the Hamptons with their son at the beginning of quarantine. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s cocktail-swilling, pot-smoking college roommate Charlie (Pally). Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home, secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than good.

“Who Invited Charlie?” is produced by Manrique, Schutt, Reid Scott and Jason Dubin (“The Babysitters”), with executive producers David Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada”), Adam Pally and Jordana Brewster. Scott Miller is the film’s cinematographer.

Dubin said: “Charlie reminds us that humor and vulnerability can carry us through and bring us together even in the most challenging times. We all have a ‘Charlie’ in our lives and we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with ours.”

Tony Piantedosi, senior VP of acquisitions at Vertical, added: “Audiences deserve a good laugh in the depths of the winter chill. Xavier and this incredibly funny cast have crafted a hilarious movie that is the antidote we need right now.”

Vertical will release the film on Feb. 3.

Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical, while CAA Media Finance negotiated on behalf of the production.

