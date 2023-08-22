Wes Anderson, Edward Berger and More to Hold Venice Film Festival Masterclasses

While it’s still uncertain how many U.S. movie stars will be attending the upcoming Venice Film Festival, the fest has announced a series of masterclasses to be held by top directors including Wes Anderson, Edward Berger, Damien Chazelle and Nicolas Winding Refn.

Several of the Venice masterclasses are dedicated to helmers being lauded by the fest such as “The Night Porter” director Liliana Cavani, who is being celebrated with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, and Anderson, who will receive the fest’s Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.

Refn will pay tribute to late Italian horror master Ruggero Deodato, whose 1980 film “Cannibal Holocaust” is considered one of the goriest movies of all time.

Chazelle, who presides over year’s Venice competition jury, will hold his class with composer and regular collaborator Justin Hurwitz, with whom he has worked on “Whiplash,” “First Man” and “La La Land.” Multiple Oscar-winning Italian production design duo Francesca lo Schiavo and Dante Ferretti are also part of the program.

Here is the detailed calendar of the Venice masterclasses and conversations that will be open to all accreditation holders with no reservations needed:

Aug. 31

Masterclass held by Liliana Cavani – Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, hosted by Oscar Iarussi

Sept. 1

Conversation with Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz, hosted by Stéphane Lerouge

Masterclass held by Nicolas Winding Refn – Venezia Classici – Tribute to Ruggero Deodato, hosted by Manlio Gomarasca

Sept. 2

Masterclass held by Wes Anderson, hosted by Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan

Sept. 3

Conversation with Edward Berger and Philippe Falardeau, hosted by Guy Lodge

Sept. 4

Conversation with Francesca Lo Schiavo and Dante Ferretti, hosted by Alberto Cavalli