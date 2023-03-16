Erotic Thriller Documentary ‘We Kill For Love’ Boarded by Yellow Veil Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the erotic thriller documentary “We Kill For Love” ahead of its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival.

The company is planning a domestic release later this year and will represent the film for international sales with a launch at the upcoming Marche Du Film in Cannes.

Written, produced, and directed by Anthony Penta, “We Kill for Love” depicts the long-gone world of direct-to-video erotic thriller, an American film genre that once dominated late night cable television and the shelves of neighborhood video stores.

“‘We Kill For Love’ is a home run for erotic thriller fans,” said Joe Yanick, co-founder of Yellow Veil Pictures. “It’s one of the most in-depth looks at genre cinema and serves as more than just a love letter but pushes the conversation and spotlights films that have often often lost out to their more glamorous theatrical counterparts,” Yanick continued.

“We Kill For Love” stars filmmakers Andrew Stevens, Jim Wynorski, Fred Olen Ray; film stars Monique Parent, Amy Lindsay, Kira Reed Lorsch; film scholars Linda Ruth Williams and Abbey Bender, among others.

Yellow Veil Pictures is a New York City and Los Angeles-based film sales and distribution company founded in 2018. The banner has released movies by Gaspar Noé (“Lux Æterna”) and Frida Kempff (“Knocking”), among others. The outfit’s slate includes Tilman Singer’s debut feature “Luz,” The Adams Family’s “Hellbender,” George A. Romero’s “The Amusement Park” and Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King’s “The Spine of Night.”