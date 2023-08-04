Warner Bros. Discovery’s Gerhard Zeiler to Deliver Mipcom Cannes Opening Keynote — Global Bulletin

Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery, will give the opening keynote at the 39th edition of TV market Mipcom, which runs Oct. 16-19 in Cannes.

Zeiler is expected to share insight into WBD’s transformation post-merger as well as lay out the company’s worldwide content and streaming strategy.

Zeiler’s responsibilities for WBD span strategic oversight of brands and joint responsibility for direct-to-consumer activity (including streaming service Max) across more than 220 markets. He is also responsible for local theatrical production, acquisitions, and country and region-specific networks and businesses in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Originally appointed to the role in 2020, Zeiler’s remit extended to Discovery’s footprint in April 2022 following the Discovery/WarnerMedia merger.

“We could not have a more relevant creative leader to be our opening Media Mastermind Keynote, with the industry at a pivotal point and global companies re-inventing for a new era,” said Lucy Smith, director of Mipcom. “His presence at Mipcom Cannes is a rare opportunity for entertainment execs to go inside the international strategy at the heart of one of the world’s biggest and fastest-evolving studios. A valued and hugely respected contributor to the market over several decades, his perspective on weathering such storms will be invaluable.”

Zeiler said: “Our industry is facing heightened disruption and undergoing a process of transformation. These are times of change but it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to architect the media ecosystem for the next generation. I’m looking forward to speaking at Mipcom about how WBD is putting storytelling first and refining and innovating to drive agility and flexibility to emerge in an even stronger position.”

More than 250 exhibitors from over 40 countries are confirmed for Mipcom. These include Disney, MGM, NBCUniversal, Paramount, WBD, Fox, Fremantle, All3Media, Banijay, Federation, ITV, ZDF and Studiocanal.