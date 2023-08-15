Vue Boss Tim Richards to Step Down as Chair of British Film Institute

Tim Richards, CEO of international cinema chain Vue, will step down from his role as chair of the British Film Institute (BFI) in 2024, when his term will come to a close.

The boss of the European cinema giant took on the position, which is appointed by the U.K. government, in February 2021. At the time, it was announced that the role would comprise a three-year term.

The U.K.’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) opened applications for a new chair on Monday, requiring two days per month for the unpaid position with a maximum term of four years. The DCMS has specified that the post won’t exceed two terms, or a combined 10 years.

Applications will close Sept. 11, the sifting process will take place on Oct. 2 and interviews are expected to end on Nov. 15.

“The BFI’s new 10-year strategy, Screen Culture 2033, sets out a direction for the organization up to its centenary in 2033. The selected board chair will be expected to work alongside the CEO in delivering the vision set out in the Screen Culture 2033, to support the next chapter of British film and the continued success of the screen sectors,” the job description reads.

Responsibilities of the chair position include providing leadership to the BFI and its board and supporting the chief executive to deliver the org’s aims and objectives. In particular the role entails building a strong, effective and supportive working relationship with the chief executive, ensuring they are held to account for achieving agreed strategic objectives; liaising with them to maintain an overview of the BFI’s affairs, providing support as necessary; and conducting an annual appraisal and remuneration review for them as chair of the remuneration committee.

The role also requires ensuring that BFI board members fulfil their duties and responsibilities for effective governance and that it provides a clear strategic, economic and cultural direction for the org. The chair also approves the BFI’s annual budget and material business decisions and reviews outcomes and key performance indicators created by the BFI for evaluating its impact and regularly measuring its performance and effectiveness using those indicators.

The chair is required to maintain close relationships with the government and with key influencers, is expected to play a role in fundraising and champion the BFI’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and its reach to all regions of the U.K.

Richards took over from long-time BFI chair Josh Berger, the former U.K. boss for Warner Bros., who served in the role for a decade.

Richards, a well-respected industry leader, founded Vue International in 1999, and worked closely with the government during the pandemic to navigate a strategy for cinemas. He joined the BFI as a governor in 2013, and has held positions on various industry boards since 2007.

Vue recently enjoyed record-breaking box office takings in Europe thanks to “Barbenheimer.”

The twin releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” resulted in the chain’s “best week ever” and beat Vue’s International’s previous overall weekly admissions record by 40% across its eight European markets.

Vue Cinemas currently operates 226 cinemas across European and Taiwan.