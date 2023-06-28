Vue International Group Managing Director and Deputy CEO Steve Knibbs to Retire After 36-Year Cinema Industry Career (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Knibbs, group managing director and deputy CEO of cinema chain Vue International, is set to retire.

Knibbs will be stepping down on Aug. 31, bringing an end to his 36-year career in the cinema industry that includes a tenure of two decades at Vue International. Knibbs reflected on his journey, stating: “When I first entered AMC Cinemas at The Point in Milton Keynes in 1987, little did I know that it would shape my working life for the next 36 years. Now, as I prepare for retirement, I can say that I have had the privilege of experiencing the best moments of my career alongside countless exceptional individuals and teams across the U.K. and Europe.”

Knibbs went on to highlight the significant transformations witnessed in the cinema industry since 1987, including the shift from 35mm film prints to digital projection, the rise of online platforms, the introduction of recliner seats and the expansion of food and drink offerings. He expressed his gratitude for being a part of a “crazy, eventful, inspiring and wonderful journey” and the opportunities it had provided.

The executive also acknowledged the influential figures who played a role in shaping his life and professional trajectory. He expressed his appreciation for Millard Ochs, director of U.K. operations at AMC Theatres who would go on to become president, Warner Brothers International Cinemas, who instilled in him the importance of operational quality and service; and Joe Peixoto at UCI who provided valuable insights into running an integrated international business. Knibbs also recognized the guidance of U.K. Cinema Association head Phil Clapp, for being a guiding light in driving excellence across the cinema exhibition industry; and Tim Richards, the CEO of Vue International, for his support and encouragement in transforming the company into a European powerhouse.

“Tim showed me that at some point if you want to grow a business and really help define the future you have to jump in and we certainly have done plenty of jumping over the years at Vue,” Knibbs said. “And finally, on a very personal level my closest friend and colleague at both UCI and Vue, Geoff Moore, who still to this day almost 35 years after we first met at the MetroCentre in Gateshead, is coming up with new ways to basically get stuff done, usually against all the odds, that make me go ‘Wow how did he do that.’

“I know we are still emerging from a generational shift in the business but I remain firmly of the view that the combination of great films, and now other inspirational content, alongside really, really great looking and well run cinemas will always find large audiences to ensure the industry thrives. Cinema is one of the greatest and most democratic art forms that people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy together, it just needs the right belief and support from all stakeholders to ensure it continues to deliver its mission to entertain, inspire and inform. Long Live Cinema,” Knibbs concluded.

Richards added: “We’ve shared so many highs and navigated through so many choppy waters together over the years. Steve is one of the most highly respected cinema operators globally and has been a constant source of wisdom, wit and level-headed decision making.”

Following Knibbs’ retirement, Vue International has decided not to appoint a replacement for his role. Instead, Claire Arksey, the chief operating officer, will join the board. The leadership team, which has recently undergone restructuring, will continue to guide the strategic and operational performance of the organization, alongside the non-executive board chaired by Stella David.

Vue International, Europe’s largest privately owned cinema operator, operates across nine countries with 226 sites and 1,990 screens.