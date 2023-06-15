Viva Kids Picks Up Family Animation ‘A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express’ for North America From New Europe Film Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has sold its 3D family animation “A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express,” directed by Will Ashurst, to Viva Kids for North America.

The third part in the “Cattle Hill” series is a detective story about the little cow Clara and her friend Gavin who join forces with the world famous detective Agatha Chichester to unveil the thief of a revolutionary Nano-seed stolen from a high-tech laboratory train.

New Europe has also sold the film to South Korea (First Run) and South Africa (Red Dot Digitals) and, as previously announced, France (Alba Films), Poland (New Horizons), JUST4KIDS in Benelux, Neo Films in Greece, Birfilm in Turkey, FILMS4YOU in Portugal and Arthousetraffic in Ukraine.

“We are excited to bring ‘A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express’ to audiences in North America,” Laura Prieto, Viva’s vice president, said. “With a strong story, fun characters, and nods to Agatha Christie, we are certain this animated mystery will be a big hit with both parents and kids.”

The film is produced by Heidi Palm Sandberg at Qvisten Animation.

In 2023, Viva released the animated indie “The Amazing Maurice” at Sundance Film Festival and in 2,000 theaters across the U.S. Viva has led the production and distribution on animated and live-action movies such as “Rally Road Racers” (starring J.K. Simmons and Jimmy O. Yang), “Tall Tales” (starring Justin Long and Kate Mara), “Stardog and Turbocat” (starring Charlie D’Amelio), “Cats” (starring Dermot Mulroney), “100% Wolf” (starring Jane Lynch, Samara Weaving, Loren Gray), and R.L. Stine’s “Zombie Town” (starring Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Madi Monroe). Other upcoming Viva Kids releases include TAT Productions’ “Epic Tails,” the Goldwyn Screenplay winner “Inspector Sun,” and the sequel “200% Wolf.”