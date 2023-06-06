Viggo Mortensen’s Cannes Title ‘Eureka’ Snapped Up for U.K., Ireland by Sovereign (EXCLUSIVE)

Sovereign has acquired U.K. and Ireland distribution rights for Lisandro Alonso’s Cannes title “Eureka,” starring Viggo Mortensen.

The film recently had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival’s Cannes Premiere strand in May.

“Eureka” follows the story of Alaina (Alaina Clifford), a police officer in the Pine Ridge Reservation who decides to stop responding to her radio, leaving her niece Sadie waiting in vain for her return. Hurt by Alaina’s absence, Sadie embarks on a journey with the guidance of her grandfather. The journey transcends time and space, taking her to South America and transforming her perception of the world. As Sadie encounters the dreams of the forest dwellers, she learns that birds, if understood, hold truths that humans can’t grasp.

The narrative of “Eureka” unfolds in three distinct segments, centered around a woman who becomes a migratory bird, bridging continents and eras. The first part, titled “Western,” is set in a lawless township on the U.S.-Mexico border in 1870, with Mortensen portraying Murphy, a man searching for his kidnapped daughter, played by Viilbjørk Malling.

The cast also includes Chiara Mastroianni, Alaina Clifford, Sadie Lapointe, Marcio Marante and Luisa Cruz.

The deal for “Eureka” was negotiated by Andreas Roald and Dan Wechsler of Sovereign and producer Marianne Slot from Slot Machine on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film was produced by Marianne Slot and Carine Leblanc, with Andy Kleinman and Dan Wechsler serving as executive producers. It is a co-production between Slot Machine, 4L, Luxbox, Komplizen Film, Rosa Filmes, Woo Films, Le Pacte and Arte France Cinéma. Le Pacte handles the film’s world sales.

Sovereign plans to release “Eureka” in theaters in the U.K. and Ireland in the first quarter of 2024.

Alonso said: “I want to compare the indigenous tribes in North America with those who live in the Amazon, escaping modernity with the hope of keeping their ancestral traditions alive. Though it begins in 1870, ‘Eureka is’ really a present-tense affair, capturing the tragedy of modernity, a sense of disconnect with nature and an ancestral past in a world alienated by its pursuit of wealth. I’d like spectators, all of us, and above all South Americans, to think where and how we should live, and how we can live better.”

Andreas Roald, CEO of Sovereign, added: “We are excited to bring ‘Eureka’ to U.K. and Irish audiences. The film has an intense emotional depth and features outstanding performances by the cast and crew. We’re proud to be a part of this project and hope audiences will be moved by the story as much as we were.”