Vice News Debuts Trailer for ‘Scream of My Blood’ Ahead of Karlovy Vary Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice News has released the trailer for its documentary “Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story,” which will be showing at Karlovy Vary Film Festival next week.

The film had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival earlier in June and Nate Pommer, who directed alongside Eric Weinrib, was awarded a special jury mention. The jury said the film was being recognized “for the enduring use of art as a weapon against cant and authoritarianism.”

The jury added: “We are grateful to the director for translating Gogol Bordello’s rebellious joy and rage at remaining human and vibrant in the face of everything time has thrown in its path.”

The film is an intimate, career-spanning portrait of Ukrainian-born punk musician Eugene Hütz. It chronicles Hütz’s childhood journey to the U.S., his rise to fame with punk band Gogol Bordello and his return to Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

When Gogol Bordello burst onto the Lower East Side scene in 1998, they captivated audiences and fellow-musicians with their crackling energy and outrageous stage theatrics. Wearing elaborate costumes, igniting fires on stage, and often playing marathon concerts, the unpredictability of their live performances garnered a loyal fanbase.

Their embrace of multiculturalism — with members from Ecuador, Ethiopia, Belarus and Russia — created a unique style that seamlessly blends the ethnic music of their respective homelands.

Then came the war in Ukraine. In the film, Hütz and the band return to Ukraine. This act of solidarity provides a much needed cathartic escape for soldiers and citizens alike. With family and friends in harm’s way, Hütz felt compelled to use his music as a weapon against the Russian invasion, using his platform to raise awareness for the Ukrainian people.

Through never-before-seen photo and video archives spanning two decades — including concert performances, behind-the-scenes footage and intimate interviews — “Scream of My Blood” follows the journey of Hütz as he uses music as a rallying cry for the cultural identity of Ukraine.

The producer is Beverly Chase. Liev Schreiber and Subrata De serve as an executive producer.