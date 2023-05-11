Viaplay’s Sales Arm Scores First Batch of Deals on ‘Stockholm Bloodbath,’ Mikael Håfström’s Epic Period Film With Sophie Cookson, Claes Bang, Emily Beecham (EXCLUSIVE)

Viaplay Content Distribution has closed the first raft of deals for its ambitious action drama film “Stockholm Bloodbath” directed by Mikael Håfström.

Ahead of Viaplay’s official streaming premiere in 2024, “Stockholm Bloodbath” will be distributed in the Nordics by Scanbox Entertainment. It will roll out in Denmark on Jan. 18th and in Sweden and Norway on Jan. 19. Splendid Film, meanwhile, has acquired all rights for Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.

“Stockholm Bloodbath” is part of Viaplay Content Distribution’s roster which will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival to international buyers. The company will present new and exclusive material from the film.

Set in 1520, “Stockholm Bloodbath” explores a dark chapter in Sweden’s history, which saw the infamous massacre of nearly 100 nobles and civilians in the Swedish capital. The film follows Anne (Sophie Cookson) and her foster sister Freja (Alba August) as they seek revenge on the men who murdered their family at Anne’s wedding. Their quest leads them to Stockholm, where they are drawn into a ruthless political struggle between Sweden and Denmark that culminates in a mass execution, presided over by King Christian II of Denmark (Claes Bang), known as the Stockholm Bloodbath.

Now in post production, the film stars Cookson (‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’; ‘Red Joan’), Bang (‘Dracula’; ‘The Square’), August (‘Becoming Astrid’), Emily Beecham (‘Cruella’; ‘Little Joe’), Adam Pålsson (‘Young Wallander’), Ulrich Thomsen (‘The New Pope’), Jakob Oftebro (‘Kon-Tiki’), Wilf Scolding (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’), Thomas Chaanhing (‘The Wheel of Time’), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (‘A Royal Affair’) and Kate Ashfield (‘Sanditon’).

Mikael Håfström’s directorial credits include the Hollywood sci-fi thriller ‘Slingshot’, starring Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Emily Beecham; the highly praised Stephen King adaptation ‘1408’ with John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson and Mary McCormack; ‘Escape Plan’ starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger; ‘Outside the Wire’; ‘Bloodline’; and the multiple award-winning ‘Quick’.

Merete Christensen, Head of Theatrical Distribution Scanbox Entertainment said, “We are beyond excited about the collaboration with Viaplay on ‘Stockholm Bloodbath’ for theatrical distribution in Scandinavia. Mikael Håfström and Viaplay have created a unique and entertaining spectacle of a film, and we are now together giving this a full theatrical run, so everyone can experience it on the big screen. We cannot wait to get started on the launch.”

Dominik Dung, Product Manager Splendid Film, said, “We are very excited to present ‘Stockholm Bloodbath’ to German-speaking audiences. Such a captivating mix of history and revenge thriller is sure to blow the minds of action fans. We are already looking forward to the preparation of the release.”

The film is produced by Helena Danielsson (‘The Childhood of a Leader’; ‘Quick’) for Viaplay Studios.