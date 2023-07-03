Venice Gap-Financing Market Includes Projects by Jim Sheridan, Annemarie Jacir, Roberto Minervini

The 10th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market, organized as part of the Venice Film Festival’s industry program Venice Production Bridge, has selected 62 projects in the final stages of development and funding.

Filmmakers taking projects to Venice include Jim Sheridan, an Oscar nominee with “In America,” “In the Name of the Father” and “My Left Foot”; Annemarie Jacir, whose credits include Cannes’ “Salt of This Sea,” Berlin’s “When I Saw You” and Locarno’s “Wajib”; Aisling Walsh, who directed “Maudie” with Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke, and “Elizabeth Is Missing” with Glenda Jackson; and Kim Mordaunt, who won best debut at Berlin with “The Rocket.”

Also selected are Roberto Minervini, who directed Cannes’ “The Other Side” and Venice’s “What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?”; Laurynas Bareisa, who won the Venice Horizons Award for “Pilgrims”; Måns Månsson, who was in Berlin competition with “The Real Estate”; György Pálfi, who had “Taxidermia” in Cannes; and Anca Damian, known for Annecy’s “Crulic – The Path to Beyond,” “Marona’s Fantastic Tale” and “The Island.”

Others include Pietra Brettkelly, who had “The Art Star and the Sudanese Twins” in Sundance; Alicia Scherson, who had “Family Life” in Sundance; and Maura Del Pero, who had “Maternal” at Locarno.

The event, running Sept. 1-3, will give the projects’ producers and directors the chance to close their international financing through one-to-one meetings with international decision-makers, including producers, private and public financiers, banks, distributors, sales agents, TV commissioners, streamers, VOD platforms, institutions and post-production companies. All meetings will be held on-site in Venice.

The selection includes 34 feature-length fiction and documentary projects; 14 immersive projects; 11 virtual reality projects from the Biennale College Cinema program; and three fiction film projects from Biennale College Cinema.

Almost 280 project applications were received.

Projects from Germany and Quebec, which are the chosen territories for the VPB Focus section this year, are included in the lineup.

SELECTED FICTION AND DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM PROJECTS

“After the Evil”

Documentary (France) by Tamara Erde, Gloria Films Production

“All Before You”

Fiction (Palestine, U.K., France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) by Annemarie Jacir, Philistine Films

“Animus”

Documentary (France) by Eliane De Latour, Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée, Les Films Du Tambour De Soie

“Blue Blood”

Fiction (Latvia, Estonia, Greece) by Juris Kursietis, White Picture

“Blue Flower”

Fiction (Canada, Belgium) by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, Colonelle films

“The Bone Sparrow”

Fiction (Australia) by Kim Mordaunt, Carver Films

“Caravan”

Fiction (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy) by Zuzana Kirchnerová, MasterFilm

“The Damned”

Fiction (Italy, Belgium, USA) by Roberto Minervini, Okta Film, Michigan Films, Pulpa Film

“Daughter’s Daughter”

Fiction (Taipei, U.S.) by Huang Xi, Sun Lok Productions

“Dayao Swims Against the Flow”

Fiction (France, China, Luxembourg, Portugal, Korea) by Zhang Tao, House on Fire

“Drowning Dry”

Fiction (Lithuania, Latvia, Serbia) by Laurynas Bareisa, Afterschool Production

“Earthquake”

Fiction (Japan, U.S.) by Neo Sora, Cineric Creative, Zakkubalan, Cinema Inutile

“Elephants in the Fog”

Fiction (Nepal, France) by Abinash Bikram Shah, Les Valseurs, Underground Talkies Nepal

“England Made Me”

Fiction (Sweden, Belgium, U.K.) by Måns Månsson, Fasad Film Production

“Ethel”

Fiction (Canada, Ireland) by Aisling Walsh, Sphère Média

“Fiore Mio”

Documentary (Italy, Belgium) by Paolo Cognetti, Samarcanda Film

“Fredy”

Fiction (Canada) by Will Prosper, Peripheria (VPB Focus Quebec)

“The French Teacher”

Fiction (Brazil, France, Portugal) by Ricardo Alves Jr., Entre Filmes, Les Valseurs, Karõ Filmes

“From the Dark”

Fiction (Italy) by Giovanni Piras, La Sarraz Pictures

“Girl in the Clouds”

Fiction (France, Belgium) by Philippe Riche, Brio Films

“Hen”

Fiction (Germany, Greece) by György Palfi, Pallas Film, View Master Films, Twenty Twenty Vision (VPB Focus Germany)

“Invisible”

Documentary (Italy, France) by Adele Tulli, FilmAffair, Pepito Produzioni, Les Films d’Ici

“Jacindamania”

Documentary (New Zealand) by Pietra Brettkelly, Justin Pemberton, This Too Shall Pass, Pietra Brettkelly Films

“Nothing But The Truth About Extraterrestrials”

Fiction (Canada) by Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel, La Ruelle Films (VPB Focus Quebec)

“Picturehouse”

Fiction (Vietnam, France, Philippines, Singapore) by Minh Nguyen-Vo, Girelle Production, Hkfilm, East Films, Add Oil Films, Daluyong Studios

“Poem About Stars”

Fiction (Ukraine, Italy, France) by Dmytro Kashuba, Sarke Studio Ukraine

“Re-Creation”

Documentary (Ireland, Luxembourg) by Jim Sheridan, David Merriman, Hell’s Kitchen, Joli Rideau Media

“Reshma Shera”

Fiction (Germany, India) by Megha Ramaswamy, NiKo Film, Nicole Gerhards (VPB Focus Germany)

“Starseed”

Fiction (Romania, France) by Anca Damian, Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios

“Summer War”

Fiction (Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Canada) by Alicia Scherson, Araucaria Cine

“Thank You for Banking With Us!”

Fiction (Germany, Palestine) by Laila Abbas, In Good Company

“Vermiglio or the Mountain Bride”

Fiction (Italy, France, Belgium) by Maura Del Pero, Cinedora, Charades, Versus

“The Worlds of Hamdi”

Fiction (Canada) by Isabelle Lavigne, micro_scope

“Zsazsa Zaturnnah Vs. the Amazonistas of Planet X”

Fiction (Philippines, France) by Avid Liongoren, Rocketsheep Studio,Ghosts City Films

IMMERSIVE PROJECTS

“An Empty Seat”

(Canada, Denmark) by Johan Knattrup Jensen, Mads Damsbo, Art Et Essai, Makropol (Vpb Focus Quebec)

“As I Lay Dead”

(Italy, Canada) by Simone Salomoni, Vitruvio Virtual Reality

“The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters Up”

(Taiwan) by Singing Chen, The Walkers Films, Taiwan Public Television Service

“Eddie and I”

(Israel) by Maya Shekel, Maya Shekel – Yuval Kella

“Free Ur Head”

(Taipei) by Chou Tung-Yen, Very Theatre Company

“Gay Simulator”

(The Netherlands) by Iris Van Der Meule, Studio Biarritz

“Genesis – The Life Experience” (WT)

(Germany) by Joerg Courtial, Faber Courtial (Vpb Focus Germany)

“Impulse: Playing With Reality”

(U.K., France) by May Abdalla, Barry Gene Murphy, Anagram

“Living With the Snow Leopards”

(Germany, India) by Gayatri Parameswaran, Felix Gaedtke, Nowhere Media (Vpb Focus Germany)

“Okus Fokus Immersive”

(Belgium) by Emmanuel Di Martino, Poolpio

“The Photo Booth With Jonathan Yeo”

(U.K.) by Jamie Davies, Factory 42

“Selina – A Narrative VR Adventure” (Germany) by Sven Haeberlein, Trotzkind

“Tartupaluk”

(Canada, Denmark, Greenland) by Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory, Scintilla, Ánorâk Film company (VPB Focus Quebec)

“The Time of a Moment”

(Belgium) by Kate Voet, Victor Maes, Cassettes for Timescape

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – IMMERSIVE PROJECTS

“A Petite Sensation of Joy Number 4” (U.S.) by Nicole McDonald, Bardo La

“Below Deck”

(Germany, Italy) by Martin Prinoth, Martina Mahlknecht, TÒ SU Film

“Dante’s Vision”

(Italy) by Massimo Ottoni, Francesco Forti, IBRIDO Studio

“Garden Alchemy”

(Denmark) by Michelle and Uri Kranot, Tindrum production, The Animation Workshop

“Isilimela: Becoming With the Stars”

(South Africa) by Nirma Madhoo, Ambient

“The Master”

(Greece, Germany) by Loukia Alavanou, Artcore Film

“Moments in a Coffee Shop”

(U.K.) by Aleyeldin Baracat, No Ghost

“Osage ’85”

(U.S.) by Liz Hinlein, Edward Button, Storyverse Co//Lab

“Out of Nowhere”

(Austria, U.K.) by Kris Hoffman, Animate Projects

“Reach Out”

(Sweden) by Daniel Adolfsson, Charlotte Davidson, GötaFilm

“The White Saboteur”

(France, Canada) by Barthelemy Antoine-Loeff, Hugo Arcier, Risette

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA PROJECTS

“Arms of a Man”

Fiction (India, U.K., France) by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, Lotus Visual Productions

“I Would Like to See Your Private Photos”

Fiction (Brazil) by Marcelo Grabowsky, Matizar Filmes

“To See These Days”

Fiction (Italy, Switzerland) by Federico Lodoli, Carlo Gabriele Tribbioli, Ring Film, Jasa Productions