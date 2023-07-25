Woody Allen, Wes Anderson Films Playing Out of Competition at Venice Film Festival (Updating Live)

The 80th Venice Film Festival is announcing its lineup on Tuesday from the Italian city, where artistic director Alberto Barbera and La Biennale president Roberto Cicutto are holding a press conference.

The Lido’s only previously announced titles in the main selection are the opener, Italian director Edoardo De Angelis’ “Comandante” — a lavish anti-war epic featuring local star Pierfrancesco Favino as a heroic Sicilian World War II naval officer — and the closer, Netflix’s survival thriller “Society of the Snow” by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona.

“Comandante” replaced Luca Guadagnino’s sexy sports comedy “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, which had previously been set as the fest’s buzzy opener but was pulled due to promotional complications prompted by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Watch the announcement here and stay tuned for live updates.

HORIZONS

“A Cielo Aperto,” Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga (Mexico, Spain)

“El Paraiso,” Enrico Maria Artale (Italy)

“Behind the Mountains,” Mohamed Ben Attia (Tunisia, Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

“The Red Suitcase,” Fidel Devkota (Nepal, Sri Lanka)

“Tatami,” Guy Native, Zar Amir Ebrahimi (Georgia, U.S.)

“Paradise is Burning,” Mika Gustavson (Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Finland)

“The Featherweight,” Robert Colony (U.S.)

“Invelle,” Simone Massi (Italy, Switzerland)

“Hesitation Wound,” Selman Nacar (Turkey, Spain, Romania, France)

“Heartless,” Nara Normande, Tião (Brazil, France, Italy)

“Una Sterminata Domenica,” Alain Parroni (Italy, Germany, Ireland)

“City of Wind,” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir (France, Mongolia, Portugal, The Netherlands)

“Explanation for Everything,” Gábor Reisz (Hungary, Slovacchia)

“Gasoline Rainbow,” Bill Ross, Turner Ross (U.S.)

“En Attendant La Nuit,” Céline Rouzet (France, Belgium)

“Housekeeping for Beginners,” Goran Stolevski (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

“Shadow of Fire,” Shinya Tsukamoto (Japan)

“Dormitory,” Nehir Tuna (Turkey, Germany, France)

HORIZONS EXTRA

“Bota Jonë,” Luàna Barjami (Kosovo, France)

“Forever Forever,” Anna Buryachkova (Ukraine, The Netherlands)

“The Rescue,” Daniela Goggi (Argentina, U.S.)

“Day of the Fight,” Jack Huston (U.S.)

“In the Land of Saints and Sinners,” Robert Lorenz (Ireland)

“Felicità,” Micaela Ramazzotti (Italy)

“Pet Shop Boys,” Olmo Schnabel (Italy, U.K. Mexico)

“Stolen,” Karan Tejpal (India)

“L’Homme D’Argille,” Anaïs Tellene (France)

OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES

“D’argent et de sang” (Episodes 1-12), Xavier Giannoli, Fredéric Planchon (France, Belgium)

“I Know Your Soul” (Episodes 1-2), created by Jasmila Zbanic and Damir Ibrahimovic, directed by Alen Drjević and Nermin Hamzagic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

“Amor,” Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri (Italy, Lithuania)

“Frente A Guernica,” (Uncut Version) Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi (Italy)

“Hollywoodgate,” Ibrahim Nash’at (Germany, U.S.)

“Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus,” Neo Sora (Japan)

“Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io,” Giorgio Verdelli (Italy)

“Menus Plaisirs,” Frederik Wiseman (France)

OUT OF COMPETITION — FICTION

“Society of the Snow,” J.A. Bayona (Spain, Uruguay, Chile) – Closing Film

“Coup de Chance,” Woody Allen (France, U.K.)

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” Wes Anderson (U.S.)

“The Penitent,” Luca Barbareschi (Italy)

“L’Ordine Del Tempo,” Liliana Cavani (Italy)

“Vivants,” Alix Delaporte (France, Belgium)

“Welcome to Paradise,” Leonardo di Constanzo

“DAAAAAALI!,” Quentin Dupieux (France)

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” William Friedkin