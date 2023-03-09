UTA Signs Director Zeyad ‘Z’ Alhusaini Whose Kuwaiti Thriller ‘How I Got There’ Made a Splash at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Kuwaiti-born writer-director Zeyad (also known as “Z”) Alhusaini, whose action movie with comedic undertones “How I Got There” recently won the audience award at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, has joined United Talent Agency for representation in all areas.

The groundbreaking film about two best buddies from childhood, named Salem and Asad, who stumble upon a gun shipment and try to seize this opportunity to get rich quick is set entirely in the Persian Gulf. “How I Got There” provides a relatively realistic glimpse of Kuwait’s present-day melting-pot of cultures, and its underworld of gun-running mercenaries, gangs, and terrorists, plus the local rap scene.

A Columbia University film school graduate, Alhusaini has an extensive background in short films and commercials. He worked for years bring to the screen “How I Got There” which is considered the first action movie set in Kuwait. The groundbreaking film, which he wrote and directed, stars local talents including Yaqoob Abdullah, who plays Asad, as well as Bollywood star Javed Jaffrey and features Ron Perlman as a shady American mercenary. Pic was partly shot on the island of Failaka, where Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait in 1990.

“I’m excited to be working with the team at UTA and to continue to tell stories that connect with people on a personal level,” Alhusaini said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with a talented group of individuals who share my vision and passion for film and to create compelling stories that resonate with audiences worldwide,” he added.

While joining UTA, Alhusaini will continue to be represented by Tarik Heitmann at Kinetic Media.