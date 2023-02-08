UTA Signs Dali Benssalah, Rising French Actor of ‘Athena,‘ Sundance Hit ’The Accidental Getaway Driver’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dali Benssalah, the rising French actor who’s just joined the FX limited series “The Veil” and stars in the Sundance prize-winning film “The Accidental Getaway Driver,” has joined UTA.

Benssalah’s career has taken off since starring in Rebecca Zlotowski’s politically-minded series “Savages” in 2019. He went on to deliver an acclaimed performance as the lead role in Romain Gavras’ gripping thriller “Athena,” which competed at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Prior to “The Accidental Getaway Driver,” which won best director at Sundance, Benssalah starred opposite Daniel Craig in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Speaking to Variety, Benssalah said he was introduced to UTA during a trip to Los Angeles where he was presenting “Athena” as part of the American French Film Festival (previously COLCOA) in November.

“The Veil” is the first role he landed under his new UTA representation. The series, which will air exclusively on Hulu, stars Elisabeth Moss, who is also executive producing.

Benssalah, a former boxing champion who can play dark-edged characters, action heroes or romantic interests, first achieved recognition with his performance in the emotional and cinematic music video for “Territory,” the hit song by French electro band “The Blaze.” He said Sing J. Lee, who’s directed music videos for Alicia Keys and The Killers, among others, had seen Benssalah in “Territory,” which made him want to audition him first for the part in “The Getaway Driver.”

The actor will next be seen in “All Your Faces,” Jeanne Herry’s poignant film about perpetrators and victims of offenses who confront each other under a restorative justice plan. Benssalah is part of the star-studded ensemble cast, alongside Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leïla Bekhti, Gilles Lellouche, Élodie Bouchez and Miou-Miou, among others. “All Your Faces,” one of France’s most anticipated releases of 2023, will be distributed in Studiocanal on March 29.

Benssalah is also represented by AS Talents in Paris.