Ulrich Thomsen Among Nordic Stars to Headline Psychological Thriller ‘Ripple’ by Super8 Grads Joey Moe, Jasmin Jiramani (EXCLUSIVE)

Ulrich Thomsen (“”Festen,” “Banshee”), Rasmus Hammerich (“On My Mind”), Ida Marie Nielsen (“Vikings”) and Diêm Camille (“Washington Black”) are set to headline “Ripple,” a graduation film by promising new director Joey Moe and producer Jasmin Jiramani.

Jiramani recently delivered the Star Wars fan film “Shrouded Destiny: A Star Wars Long Tale” starring Lars Mikkelsen, who has also been in the Disney+ Star Wars series “Ahsoka.”

Moe and Jiramani, who are both students of the prestigious Danish film school Super8, said “Ripple” explores why people spend so much time obsessing over macabre true crime tales.

“Ripple” is a psychological thriller inspired by true events that send a ripple effect through half a century of murders,” said the pair.

“Ripple” has already been pre-bought by Scandinavian Film Distribution and will be released across the Nordics in 2024.

“I think we’re both the missing piece to our respective puzzles. The energy, the ambition, the determination,” said Moe, referring to his creative collaboration with Jiramani. “We just connected instantly and seized the momentum and the call to do something extraordinary, and now we have an incredible 90-minute film,” the director continued.

“For the past year, we have focused all of our energy into this film – and we have been completely fearless about it,” Jiramani continued.

Thomsen said “’Ripple” is “something special” and added that he “took part of it as an ambitious school project and watched it grow out of its own roof.”

Scandinavian Film Distribution, which signed the two students in while visiting their school, said “Ripple” has been a “display of passion and raw talent.”

“Jasmin and Joey are the next generation of filmmakers, and i’m excited for the future collaboration. Their energy and everything-is-possible-mentality is admirable as it is evident. It has been a journey following them in their uprising from a school project to a debut feature film with international class,” said Michael Fleischer at Scandinavian Film Distribution

Moe and Jiramani will be on the ground with Ulrich Thomsen in Cannes where they’ll be looking to meet with industry players and festival programmers.