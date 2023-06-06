Ukrainian Refugee Tribeca Title ‘One Good Reason’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Tribeca Festival-bound short documentary “One Good Reason,” by Emmy-winning directors Perri Peltz and Matthew O’Neill, has unveiled a trailer.

The 25-minute film, produced by Tribeca Studios in partnership with ServiceNow, follows the journey of a Ukrainian family with two young children as they flee the war in their home country, the generosity of an American couple in rural Wisconsin – complete strangers – who offer to be their sponsors and the bond they create together. The film features the online platform created by Welcome.US, which allows Americans to connect with people seeking refuge in the U.S. through the government’s humanitarian programs, which require the support of a sponsor. It tells the story of the Hnatiuk family as they make the difficult decision to leave Ukraine and begin a new life in rural Wisconsin with their sponsors, Bryce and Maxine Luchterhand. As the Hnatiuks adjust to life in Unity, Wisconsin — a small town of 384 people – and worry about the fate of their relatives who remain in Ukraine, they also find connection and community with the Luchterhands.

Peltz and O’Neill worked together on “President Donald J. Trump/An Interview” that won and Emmy and Peltz also won an Emmy for “Armed with Faith.” O’Neill won three Emmys for “Baghdad ER” and another one for “In Tahrir Square: 18 Days of Egypt’s Unfinished Revolution” and scored Oscar nominations for “Redemption” and “China’s Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province.”

ServiceNow is the platform on which Welcome.US built Welcome Connect, a connection platform where displaced persons seeking refuge in the U.S. can safely find and message potential sponsors in their native language and make decisions about their future.

“One Good Reason” will premiere at Tribeca on June 7. It will be made available to the public on June 20, World Refugee Day.

Watch the trailer here:



