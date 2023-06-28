U.K., Malta Sign Film and TV Production Understanding

The British Film Commission (BFC) and Malta Film Commission have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU is aimed at enhancing the collaboration between the U.K. and Malta screen industries, as well as facilitating film and high-end TV production (HETV) between the two territories.

In 2022, inward investment production spend soared to $7.72 billion in the U.K., while Malta hosted 24 film and TV projects in 2022 alone.

Major film and HETV productions filmed across both countries include: Apple TV+’s “Napoleon,” Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” (Universal, 2022), Eone/Participant Media/Focus Features’ “7 Days in Entebbe,” 20th Century’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The BFC previously worked with the Malta Film Commission in the area of film and HETV industry skills, connecting them with the UK skills infrastructure to share insights and expertise.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, during the inaugural Mediterrane Film Festival, in which BFC chief executive Adrian Wootton served as chair of the festival’s international jury and participated in industry panels on the subjects of social sustainability and industry skills.

Wootton said: ‘’Ensuring strong, frictionless relationships with industry in countries across Europe remains essential for film and HETV productions shooting across borders. Recent years have seen both the U.K. and Malta screen industries experience substantial growth. It is therefore an exciting time to be consolidating our relationship with the Malta Film Commission, having previously supported several major productions in both territories, such as ‘Napoleon’ and ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’ It’s great to be here in Malta to commemorate the inaugural Mediterrane Festival with the signing of this agreement. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work, creating even stronger ties between our two countries to ensure a creative and film-friendly environment for productions for years to come.’’

Johann Grech, Malta film commissioner, added: “This collaboration signifies our shared dedication to creating diverse, impactful content and a seamless production experience. We are proud of the significant projects we’ve hosted thus far, and we are eagerly anticipating what this reinforced collaboration will bring. Today, as we celebrate the connection of our industries at the inaugural Mediterrane Film Festival, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing a fertile and film-friendly environment. We are not just facilitating productions, we are shaping the future of global storytelling.”

Partnership agreements are already in place between the BFC and Spain, Italy, Norway and Austria.