Kristin Scott Thomas Starrer ‘Two Tickets to Greece’ Acquired by Parkland Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristin Scott Thomas starrer “Two Tickets to Greece” has been picked up by Parkland Entertainment for U.K. and Ireland distribution, Variety can confirm.

Directed by Marc Fitoussi (“Call My Agent”) the French comedy stars Scott Thomas alongside Olivia Côte (“My Donkey”) and “Call My Agent’s” Laure Calamy.

Set in present-day Paris and Greece, “Two Tickets to Greece” tells the story of recently-divorced Blandine (Côte), who is struggling to put her life back together. She is persuaded by her loud and fearless friend Magalie (Calamy) to head to the Greek island of Amorgos, which they’ve dreamed of visiting since they were teenagers. It’s only once the two women arrive they realize that their different approaches to life mean their dreamy holiday won’t go as planned, especially once Magalie’s pal Bijou (Scott Thomas) arrives on the scene.

“Two Tickets to Greece” was produced by Caroline Bonmarchand for Avenue B Productions (“Softie”) in co-production with Vito Films, Scope Pictures and Blonde S.A.

Indie-Sales are handling global rights.

Tom Stewart, acquisitions and distribution director at Parkland Entertainment, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing such an uplifting and feel-good film to the U.K. and Ireland audiences later this year featuring wonderfully warm performances from an amazing cast. We’re also delighted to be working closely with the excellent team at Indie-Sales who have been hugely supportive on our strategy for the theatrical release.”

Indie-Sales’ Alfred Deragne said: “We’re so glad that ‘Two Tickets to Greece’ will soon be available to enjoy in cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland, and we’re confident that the film is in great hands with the team at Parkland.”