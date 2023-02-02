‘Twice Colonized,’ About Inuit Lawyer Aaju Peter, to Open Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX

“Twice Colonized” by Danish filmmaker Lin Alluna will open Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX, and will play in its competition section, Next:Wave. The festival will open on March 15 at DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen’s international concert venue.

The film centers on renowned Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter, who has led a lifelong fight for the rights of indigenous people in Greenland.

Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director of CPH:DOX, said: “’Twice Colonized’ is an inspiring and emotionally powerful documentary film. It deals with the personal consequences of colonialism and gives us a much-needed new perspective on the colonial history of Denmark, as well as in the rest of the world.

“The film succeeds in channeling the anger and the message of the Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter without losing the nuances or the complexity of reality.

“’Twice Colonized’ will hopefully be a powerful catalyst for our future discussions about indigenous people in the Arctic countries and a strong case as to why the decolonizing processes of the 21st century is something we all have a stake in.”

Alluna said: “I met Aaju Peter by chance seven years ago, and it has been a life changing experience for me. She revealed hidden truths about the history of my country, that I knew I had to find a way to share. Two years later we started filming ‘Twice Colonized’ together.

“Aaju is an inspiring woman, who generously shines a new light on history while pointing us towards a better future, by sharing her personal life story with us. I hope she’ll empower you, like she inspired all of us who came together to make this film with her.”

The film is produced by Emile Hertling Péronard of Ánorâk Film in co-production with Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and Stacey Aglok MacDonald of Red Marrow Media, and Bob Moore of EyeSteelFilm.

CPH:DOX’s full program will be announced on Feb. 21.