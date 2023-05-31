Tribeca, Karlovy Vary, Fantasia Title ‘Temporaries’: Watch First Teaser for Migrant Worker Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

A first teaser has been unveiled for Canadian filmmaker Pier-Philippe Chevigny’s debut feature “Temporaries” (“Richelieu”), which will bow at the Tribeca Festival followed by the Karlovy Vary Film Festival and Fantasia International Film Festival.

The film follows Ariane (Ariane Castellanos), who moves back home to the Richelieu Valley after a breakup and gets a job as an interpreter for seasonal migrant workers in a factory. Witnessing workplace abuses perpetrated by Stephane (Marc-André Grondin), the factory’s aggressive supervisor, Ariane must decide how far she is willing to go to speak out against injustice.

Chevigny grew up in the Richelieu Valley in Quebec and observing migrant workers there informed the film. “My first feature aims to question the image of Canada as a perfect, injustice-free country. Launching at Tribeca, Karlovy Vary and Fantasia matters because it gives the weight of international attention to that criticism: it’s harder to ignore the noise when the rest of the world is showing concern,” Chevigny told Variety.

The film is produced by Geneviève Gosselin G., Le Foyer Films (Canada), Miléna Poylo, Gilles Sacuto and Alice Bloch, TS Productions (France) and Jean-François Bigot and Camille Raulo, JPL Films (France). It is

co-financed by SODEC, Téléfilm, Eurimages, Fonds Harold Greenberg, Conseil Des Arts Et Des Lettres Du Québec, SACD, Région Bretagne In Partnership with the CNC, Universciné and Radio-Canada.

Be For Films is handling international sales.

Gosselin G. told Variety: “Pier-Philippe is one of my earliest collaborators and we were lucky to be surrounded by experienced partners TS Productions, JPL Films and Be For Films for his first feature. I can’t wait to present it to the world and hope it will resonate as strongly as it did when I first read the script.”

Pamela Leu of Be For Films added: “Working with a first time director has always been inspiring. We are very proud and excited to bring Pier-Philippe Chevigny’s singular and resonant debut film to the upcoming Tribeca FF and Karlovy Vary FF later this summer.”

Watch teaser here: