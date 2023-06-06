Clip Unveiled for Tribeca-Bound Biopic of Female Soccer Pioneer ‘Marinette’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content and Have a Good One have unveiled an exclusive clip of “Marinette,” Virginie Verrier’s biopic film about the first French female professional soccer player, ahead of its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival.

The film stars Garance Marillier, the breakout star of Julia Ducournau’s “Raw” and Palme d’Or winning “Titane,” and is based on Pichon’s bestselling autobiographical book.

A pioneer of French women’s soccer, Pichon held for almost two decades the record for the number of goals and caps for the French team (men/women combined). She eventually became the first French player to have a career in the U.S..

The film depicts Pichon’s fight to spread awareness on women’s rights in sport, and charts her life, from a childhood ravaged by an alcoholic and violent father to the burden of coming out in an era where LGBTQ+ rights were not recognized. Her success in sports will fuel her desire to make a difference in the recognition of French women’s soccer, gay rights and equal opportunity.

Marillier stars opposite Emilie Dequenne (“Close”), Alban Lenoir (“Lost Bullet”), Fred Testot (“Houba! On the trail of the Marsupilami”) and Sylvie Testud (“Simone, The Journey Of The Century”).

“Marinette has always been a fighter. Despite a difficult childhood in a small village in eastern France, she carved out a career in the United States and became one of the best players in the world,” said Verrier, who is producing the film with her banner Vigo Films.

“We are living in a period where we are willing to reassess and recognize the true worth of significant female figures (and) Marinette is a powerful role model for futures generations; she’s a great source of inspiration,” Verrier continued.

Through the tale of Marinette’s life journey, Verrier says the film tackles many timely themes such as the “violence against women and within families, sports as a means of empowerment (…), homosexuality, disability, harassment.”