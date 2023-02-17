Spanish Films to Track at Berlin

Spain boasts a bullish presence at the Berlinale. Following, short profiles of its features that have made the festival cut and a selection of top titles being moved at the European Film Market:

20,000 SPECIES OF BEES

Director: Estíbaliz Urresola

Spain’s Berlin competition player is from Urresola, director of Cannes Critics’ Week short “Chords.” Film takes place in a Basque Country village and is a celebration of female sexual diversity. Catalonia’s Inicia Films (“La Maternal”) produces with Gariza Films (“Nora”).

Sales: Luxbox

21 PARAÍSO

Director: Nestor Ruiz Medina

A couple in love grapples with the realities of making a living through OnlyFans. Set in an Andalusian idyll, a rich portrait of the challenges of love. Screened at Seville and Tallinn.

Sales: Begin Again Films.

ANQA

Director: Helin Celik

A Forum doc feature from Vienna-based Kurd Celik, the films tells the harrowing story of three Jordanian women, survivors of male near-fatal violence.

CHEAPER THAN STEALING

Director: Pedro Collantes

A postmodern black comedy from Collantes, director of Spain’s first Biennale College Cinema feature. A drama-comedy, turning on an Uber driver hired by an ad agency and plunged into a world where, says Collantes, “political correctness becomes a commodified currency.”

Sales: Sideral

CHINAS

Director: Arantxa Echeverría

Arantxa Echeverría’s return to the spirit and ethnic context of “Carmen & Lola” in the tale of two young Chinese girls in Madrid searching for a sense of identity.

Sales: Latido

CLOSE YOUR EYES

Director: Victor Erice

The return of Erice (“The Spirit of the Beehive”) to feature filmmaking 30 years after “Dream of Light,” film revolves “around issues such as identity and memory,” its producers say. Big fest play beckons.

GIRL UNKNOWN

Director: Pablo Maqueda

A thriller with a twist from the director of “Dear Werner (Walking on Cinema).”

Sales: Filmax

GIRLFRIENDS AND GIRLFRIENDS

Director: Zaida Carmona

A five-way lesbian comedy, riffing on pop culture, love and Eric Rohmer as the film drifts through the apartments, parties and streets of Barcelona. Screened as a Rotterdam Bright Futures title.

Sales: Begin Again

GOLEM

Directors: Juan González and Fernando Martínez, aka “Burnin’ Percebes”

Produced by Aquí y Allí Films and Sideral, a star-spangled cast peppers the fantasy feature debut of one of the most intriguing duos on current Spanish film-TV scene.

Sales: Sideral

IVAN & HADOUM

Director: Ian de la Rosa

Backed by producer Avalon (“Alcarràs”) this highly anticipated feature debut from “Veneno” co-writer de la Rosa details the love story between a trans- gender man and Spanish-Moroccan woman.

Berlinale Co-Production Market.

IRATI

Director: Paul Urquijo

A Basque sword-and-mace epic that won Sitges’ Audience Award and racked up major territory sales such as Germany (Splendid) and Italy (Blue Swan). Urquijo’s sophomore outing after the Alex de al Iglesia-produced “The Devil and the Blacksmith.”

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

Director: Inés De León

The latest family comedy from “Torrente” creator-star Santiago Segura with Paz Vega returning to comedy as a mother whose children depart without her on a high-speed train to France. Spain’s biggest late-2022 bow, it grossed €6.2 million ($6.8 million) by early February.

Sales: Latido

MAMACRUZ

Director: Patricia Ortega

A devout grandmother hits the G-spot in a late recovery of erotic life. Well- received at Sundance and lead-produced by Olmo Figueredo at La Claqueta (“The Endless Trench”), it’s a coming-of-age in old age story, he says.

Sales: Filmax

MATRIA

Director: Alvaro Gago

Gago’s Berlin Panorama player, a feature version of his 2018 Sundance winning short, portrays canning factory worker Ramona’s lifelong battle for economic independence.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

MISSION TO MARS

Director: Amat Vallmajor del Pozo

Unspooling in Berlin’s Critics Week, pic is described as a dramedy, turning on Txomin and brother Gene, who set off on an adventure across Northern Spain as Gene’s health fails. It’s a chronicle of “the death of the Basque punk generation of the ’80s, of utopias and rebellion,” says the director.

SAMSARA

Director: Lois Patiño

Film is described as a soul’s journey to reincarnation from the temples of Laos to Zanzibar. “A film like you’ve never seen before,” promises sales agent Luis Renart; but not that far, perhaps, from the more fantastical scenes of Patiño’s “Red Moon Tide.” Produced by Señor y Señora, a Berlin Encounters title.

Sales: Bendita Films

SICA

Director: Carla Subirana

Playing Berlin’s Generation 14Plus, the first fiction feature of Carla Subirana (“Kanimambo”) is a classic coming-of- age tale set on the treacherous Costa da Morte. Alba Sotorra produces with Galicia’s Mirememira.

Sales: Latido Films

SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN

Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

The anticipated film is the latest from the 2012 Cannes Critics’ Week winner (“Aquí y Allá”) and 2018 Independent Spirits laureate (“Life and Nothing More”), billed as a road movie with surreal black-comedy touches.

Sales: Film Factory

THE TREE

Director: Ana Vaz

Playing in Berlin’s Forum Expanded, this is a meditation on the director’s father, the artist, musician and mystic Guilherme Vaz, shot in 30-second sequences.

THE WAILING

Director: Pedro Martín-Calero

One of the most powerful Spanish- language packages being brought onto the market at Berlin, a novel auteur genre movie starring “Elite’s” Ester Expósito, co-written by Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s regular co-scribe Isabel Peña (“The Beasts”) and produced by Caballo Films.

Sales: The Film Factory