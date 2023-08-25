Tony Pearson Documentary ‘Driven,’ Chronicling Bodybuilding Legend’s Last Competition, Sets Streaming Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based digital media company Generation Iron and its partner The Vladar Company have secured global distribution rights for the documentary film “Driven: The Tony Pearson Story.”

Directed by Andrew Menjivar (“Float”), the film chronicles the life and achievements of iconic bodybuilder Tony Pearson, based on his memoir. The documentary delves into Pearson’s early experiences of adversity and his subsequent rise above challenges. The narrative traces his trajectory from childhood hardships to his relocation to Los Angeles, culminating in his remarkable career in the realm of bodybuilding. Notably, the film captures Pearson’s return to the stage at the age of 63 in Las Vegas for a final competition.

Pearson’s journey began at the age of 19 when he arrived in California with a mere $75 to his name. While training at the renowned Muscle Beach, Pearson caught the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who encouraged him to pursue his aspirations of becoming a champion. Pearson’s subsequent achievements encompass numerous titles spanning over 40 years across various global organizations including AAU, WBBG, WABBA, IFBB and NABBA.

The documentary, which earned the grand prize for best documentary feature at this year’s Golden State Film Festival, is scheduled to debut on major streaming platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Google Play and Vudu, in English-speaking regions on Oct. 6.

Generation Iron’s co-founder and head of content, Edwin Mejia Jr., said: “Generation Iron and The Vladar Company are recognized for their contributions to original health and sports content. Our interest in ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ was sparked by Tony’s remarkable life journey, and we are enthusiastic about sharing it with our dedicated audience of fitness, sports and bodybuilding enthusiasts.”