Tom Holland Short ‘Last Call’ to Premiere at Tribeca, Unveils First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Holland-fronted short film “Last Call” is set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, Variety can exclusively confirm.

The short is directed by his younger brother Harry Holland and also features Lindsay Duncan (“Birdman”).

“Last Call” tells the story of Kate, a desperate mother who is trying to reconnect with her son.

“Navigating an obvious void, Kate will finally have the chance to ask the questions that have haunted her past, and will decide her future,” reads the logline.

The film is in part an exploration of mental health and Harry Holland did extensive research, consulting with charities and individuals, as part of the project. It was co-written by Will South and produced by Marie-Elena Dyche (“The Blind”).

Harry Holland has previously directed short film “In The Middle of the Night” as well as music videos and mini-docs. He is currently working on his first feature project.

Salaud Morisset is repping international sales on the film. “We were impressed by Harry’s delicate yet powerful film ‘Last Call’ that sheds light on mental health issues among young adults,” the company said in a statement. “We believe it’s an important film that resonates with audiences of all ages.”

Tribeca is set to take place from June 7-18, featuring 109 feature films from 127 filmmakers across 36 countries