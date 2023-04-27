‘Tish’ to Open Sheffield DocFest, Iranian Filmmaker Rakhshan Bani-Etemad to Be Guest of Honor (EXCLUSIVE)

Paul Sng’s “Tish,” an intimate portrait of British documentary photographer Tish Murtha, will open the 30th edition of Sheffield DocFest on June 14. Iranian filmmaker Rakhshan Bani-Etemad will be the guest of honor.

In his film, Sng – whose work includes “Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché” and “Dispossession” – both celebrates the vision and humanism of a gifted artist, and follows Murtha’s daughter Ella as she fights to preserve her mother’s legacy.

“’Tish’ is a powerful tribute to a vital artist, activist and social chronicler, and a rallying call to all whose engagement with art questions who gets seen and heard, who doesn’t, and why,” the festival said in a statement. “This is a story of contemporary Britain, of the fight for culture, as well as the life of a mother and activist.”

The film is produced by Jen Corcoran (“Nascondino” [Hide and Seek]) through Teesside-based Freya Films in association with Hopscotch Films and Sng’s Velvet Joy Productions, with cinematography by Hollie Galloway. The voice of Murtha is played by Maxine Peake (“Funny Cow”).

The film was made with the support of the BFI Doc Society Fund (thanks to National Lottery funding) and Screen Scotland, in association with the BBC.

Sng said: “We’re completely delighted that ‘Tish’ has been chosen to open Sheffield DocFest, a huge honor in a fitting city to launch a film about a photographer whose images show the fun, mischief and ingenuity of working class communities. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Tish Murtha used her camera to interrogate the detrimental impact of Thatcherism and deindustrialisation. More than 40 years later, her images retain an urgency and empathy that speak to the concerns faced by people struggling to pay for food and energy bills in the present day. While this film celebrates the caliber of Tish’s work, it also asks questions about the value placed on working class artists and the communities that nurture them. These are important questions, now more than ever.”

Annabel Grundy, Sheffield DocFest managing director, said: “‘Tish’ shines a light on a working class artist whose work was tragically overlooked while she was alive, and whose story was rooted in the North. We are thrilled to welcome back director Paul Sng to Docfest, who presented the film at early-development stage in our marketplace in 2021 and producer Jen Corcoran who came through our own ‘Future Producers’ school seven years ago.”

Bani-Etemad is one of Iran’s most celebrated filmmakers, and is often referred to as the “godmother of Iranian cinema.” Her work focuses on poverty, criminality, divorce, polygamy, social norms, cultural taboos, women’s oppression and cultural expectations. She will attend in person and will present a Retrospective of six films, including the world premiere of her latest short, “Narratives Ad Hominem.”

The retrospective will be complemented by six features (including five U.K. premieres) from other filmmakers chosen by Bani-Etemad and the festival. Screenings will be accompanied by live Q&As and introductions.

Bani-Etemad said: “Although the Women, Life, Freedom movement was formed in Iran, its reflection spread throughout the world and will undoubtedly be influential in women’s movements in similar societies. The 2023 edition of Sheffield DocFest is smartly focusing its attention on the importance of the women’s movement by showing a number of Iranian documentary films.”

Raul Niño Zambrano, Sheffield DocFest creative director, added: “I have always admired Rakhshan Bani-Etemad’s work and this year is the perfect chance to celebrate her films and her commitment to documentary filmmaking. Looking back at her films now is a very enriching experience that reminds us of the power of storytelling.”

Following a successful return to in-person delivery last year, the 2023 DocFest returns to Sheffield venues including The Crucible Theatre with a series of in-person talks, screenings, and extended Q&As.

Joining the speakers line up of public talks and events will be satirist and broadcaster Munya Chawawa, presenting a talk titled “Satire in Documentary,” supported by Channel 4. He will discuss his approach to integrating satire in non-fiction keeping viewers engaged and cleverly informed. Chawawa was BAFTA nominated for his Channel 4 documentary “How to Survive a Dictator.”

Chawawa said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Sheffield, my university hometown. At this year’s DocFest I’ll be sharing more of what I have been up to in the documentary space, how I have built my career so far, and how humor can be a powerful tool for truth-telling.”