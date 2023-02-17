‘The Snow Girl’ Director’s Next Swooped On by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmax has boarded “The Sleeping Woman,” the new film from Spain’s Laura Alvea, who helmed episodes of Netflix hit series “The Snow Girl,” which has run up over 100 million global views in three weeks.

Filmax will present first images of the film, along with a promo, at Berlin’s European Film Market.

A horror thriller with supernatural elements, “The Sleeping Woman” turns on Ana (Almudena Amor), a nursing assistant who starts to feel an attraction towards Agustin (Javier Rey), the husband of the woman in a coma whom she’s caring for.

It won’t be long before Ana begins to get harassed by strange, paranormal phenomena that seem to be trying to kick her out of the house and separate her from Agustin.

“The Sleeping Woman” is produced by Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo at La Claqueta, behind Sundance hit “Mamacruz,” and Marta Ramírez at Coming Soon Films (“Distances”).

“The film will be one of our strongest presentations at the EFM,” said Ivan Díaz, Filmax head of international.

“The psychological thriller is a genre that always gives us great results with our international buyers,” he added. “What stands out most about this movie is its ability to illustrate how unease can be found in even the most day-to-day circumstances.