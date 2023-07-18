ViX Premieres Original Movie ‘Dime Lo Que Quieres (De Verdad)’ on July 27, Unveils Official Trailer  

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX has dropped the official trailer of romantic comedy “Dime lo que Quieres (De Verdad),” which is set to premiere July 27 on the streamer.

“Dime lo que Quieres” toplines Manolo Cardona (“Who Killed Sara?”), “Club of Crows’”Stephanie Cayo, Angie Cepeda (“Encanto”) and “Better Call Saul’s” Tony Dalton.

Peruvian actor-helmer Bruno Ascenzo (“Hasta que nos volvamos a encontrar,” “A los 40”) is directing the ViX Original movie, a production by Colombian outfit 11:11 Films & TV.

Brothers Juancho and Manolo Cardona, Stephanie Cayo, FilmSharks’ Guido Rud and Patagonik Film Group’s Juan Vera, Juan Pablo Galli and Christian Faillace executive produce.

The film also features a special appearance from Argentine double Grammy Award-nominated pop singer Diego Torres (“Papers in the Wind,” “Strangers in the Night”) and Sofia Niño de Rivera (“Club of Crows,” “Survived”).

Adapting Argentine film “Dos más dos,” which Patagonik produced in 2012, the comedy shows how even the dullest marriage can be shaken up and questions aspects of normal communication in a couple.

Deal on the format to the original Argentine film “Dos más dos” was negotiated by FilmSharks format sub-label, The Remake Co.

Speaking freely about love and sexuality but also about truth, loyalty, and real friendship, “Dime lo que Quieres” tells the story of Diego (Tony Dalton) and Emilia (Angie Cepeda), a conservative couple with 16 years of marriage behind them that have lost their spark.

Their longtime life friends – and swinging couple – Betina (Stephanie Cayo) and Tomás (Manolo Cardona) come to their rescue, introducing them into the world of the forbidden, changing everything they thought about intimacy, relationships and sex.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our 11:11 Films & TV partnership with ‘Dime lo que quieres,’ a fresh take on a heartfelt, edgy, and hilarious film,” said Augusto Rovegno, senior vice president of acquisitions and programming at ViX.

“Collaborating with the 11:11 team and their talented cast was an incredible process, and we look forward to sharing this film with the world and making more fantastic projects together,” he added.

“At 11:11 Films & TV we are excited and proud of our first project for ViX. We have brought together great talent behind and in front of the cameras, and we know this is the perfect combination that will lead to more great projects,” said Juancho Cardona, executive producer and general director at 11:11 Films.

Founded in 2005 by the Cardona brothers, comprised of actor-producer Manolo, director-producer Juancho and producer-international relations executive Francisco, 11:11 Films & TV has made a slew of films and TV series since then. Among their notable films are “Saluda al diablo de mi parte” and “El Cartel de los Sapos.”