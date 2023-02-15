‘Jumanji,’ ‘Riddick’ Producer Ted Field Teams With James Leon’s 8th Gear on Racing Action Thriller ‘Breakneck’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ted Field’s Radar Pictures, best known for the “Jumanji” and “The Chronicles of Riddick” franchises, has teamed with James Leon’s 8th Gear Entertainment to produce action-thriller “Breakneck,” centering on a female driver who moves between the worlds of getaway driving and Formula E racing.

The project is eyed as a franchise-starter in the vein of “Fast & Furious,” and is being made in partnership with FIA ABB Formula E, electric racing’s championship organizer. Jim Byrkit (“Coherence”) will direct from a script by Nick Kocher (“Saturday Night Live”).

“Breakneck” chronicles the story of a racer, who — despite growing up as a poor orphan — climbs the Formula E ranks only to have her first ePrix race end terribly, and in her removal from the sport. To make ends meet, she becomes a getaway driver for a gang in Miami, still reminiscing of her days as a Formula E driver.

Having almost given up on her dreams, a British billionaire offers her an opportunity to rejoin Formula E, but it comes with a catch — she must raise millions of dollars herself to secure a seat. With a risk-taking, resourceful attitude, along with a heist team made up of her five brothers, she conspires to steal a priceless car from the billionaire himself in order to fulfill her racing dreams.

Leon and Field produce alongside Justin Smith of Radar. Executive producers include Daniel Homedes and Kocher.

“Breakneck” will shoot in London with principal photography slated to begin in July.

Leon said: “With ‘Breakneck’ we are laying the foundation for a film franchise at a time of rapid ascension and fan adoption for Formula E. As the league expands and the sport grows in popularity around the world, our movies will add crossover appeal into a mainstream entertainment lane where winning comes as a result of fresh storytelling, memorable performances and flawless execution.”

Field said: “Before I started making movies, I was a professional race car driver on several circuits, and along with movies and music, racing remains a true love of mine. Being able to combine these passions in one project is particularly exhilarating. I know James and the Formula E team share in my excitement to tell this story and illuminate the world of Formula E in a unique and contemporary film that’s as wild and fast paced as the races themselves.”

Byrkit is represented by Storyboards and Gotham Group. Kocher is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.