Tatiana Maslany, ‘Scream’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Lead Sci-Fi Horror ‘Green Bank,’ Protagonist Launching Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Tatiana Maslany and “Scream” star Jasmin Savoy Brown are set to lead Josh Ruben’s sci-fi horror “Green Bank.”

Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales on the film, which will be shopped to buyers at this month’s European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping North America.

Written by Aaron Horwitz (“The Cleansing Hour”), “Green Bank” takes place in a real American town where wifi, cell service and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for are much more than the clueless yuppies they seem to be.

The film is produced by Big Swell Entertainment’s Horwitz, whose credits include David O. Russell’s Oscar-nominated “American Hustle,” action-thriller “Triple Frontier” and “Suicide Squad.”

Said Ruben: “In a marketplace where original, horror-thrillers slay at the box office, we need no further proof that audiences want to have fun at the movies again. That’s the magic word. Fun. Horror is the bulletproof genre, and ‘Green Bank’ has the full package — it’s smart, scary and wickedly funny.”

Added Bishop: “Josh has envisioned a perfectly paced roller coaster of a horror that expertly delivers on its promise to jolt, thrill, and terrify audiences, all while keeping them grinning from ear to ear. ‘Green Bank’ is wall-to-wall, fright-filled fun led by a fiercely talented cast hailing from beloved franchises. This fresh, subversive take on the genre, which continues to dominate at the box-office, is the perfect offering for our partners.”

Ruben’s debut feature “Scare Me” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. His second feature, the cult comedy horror “Werewolves Within,” starring Sam Richardson, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and went on to win the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Award for best indie.

Maslany won an Emmy for her work in the celebrated sci-fi thriller “Orphan Black.” Her other credits include HBO’s Emmy-nominated series “Perry Mason,” David Gordon Green’s “Stronger” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Simon Curtis’ “Woman in Gold” opposite Ryan Reynolds and Helen Mirren, and the crime drama “Destroyer” with Nicole Kidman and Sebastian Stan. She currently stars as the titular “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” in the hit Marvel Studios series for Disney+.

Brown broke out in the role of Mindy-Meeks Martin in the 2022 film “Scream” opposite Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox. She will also return for the sequel “Scream VI,” which will release March 10. She currently stars in Showtime’s Emmy-nominated mystery-horror series “Yellowjackets” as the younger version of Tawny Cypress’ Taissa Turner. Previously, Brown starred in Shonda Rhimes’ ABC legal drama “For the People” and Damon Lindelof’s mystery drama “The Leftovers” for HBO.