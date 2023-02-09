Taskovski Picks Up Documentary ‘In Ukraine’ Ahead of Berlinale Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based world sales company Taskovski Films has acquired documentary “In Ukraine,” directed by Piotr Pawlus and Tomasz Wolski, which will world premiere in Berlinale’s Forum section.

The film looks at the lives of Ukrainians who stayed in their country after the Russian invasion or have returned home.

In a statement the directors said: “How to tell the story about war? How to face a topic that we are constantly informed about through television, radio and the internet? What can be offered to an audience who has seen explosions, fired rockets, drone shots, scenes of Russian tanks being shot down, CCTV footage capturing a hail of missiles, or Russian soldiers looting?

“’In Ukraine’ doesn’t show the war but its consequences. Through a simple concept that relies on anticipated shots shot with a static camera, we are looking at the collective. The main character is a country at war. The film rarely features dialogue. We tell the story through images, long shots, and wide frames. The viewer contemplates the reality, discovers it, and feels a closeness to the people who have to face the consequences of the war.”

The script is by Pawlus and Wolski; cinematography is by Pawlus; editing is by Wolski.

The producer is Anna Gawlita at Kijora Film. The co-producer is Indi Film and Arek Gielnik, and it is co-financed by Polish Film Institute.

Taskovski Films’ CEO Irena Taskovski said: “We have been attracted by the power of image presented in the film and the ability to share the emotions beyond the visible on screen. There are many ways to depict a war and ‘In Ukraine’ offers a compassionate insight into the daily life of the Ukrainian citizens inviting the viewer to discover it for himself. We are very pleased to collaborate with Kijora Film considering them one of the most inventive production companies in Poland today.”

Wolski’s latest feature-length documentary “1970” has been screened at more than 50 festivals worldwide and has won numerous awards. He is also an editor of “Babi Yar. Context” and “The Kiev Trial” by Sergei Loznitsa, “A Diary of a Journey” and “21xNY” by Piotr Stasik, and “Horse Riders” by Anna Gawlita.

Pawlus has worked on multiple documentaries, feature films and commercials in Poland and abroad, and has been awarded at international film festivals, including Gdynia Film Festival, Film and Music Festival Küstendorf, Koszalin Film Debut Festival Youth and Film, and 11 Go Short.