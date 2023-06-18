From Elizabeth Taylor to Tom Cruise, Taormina Has Hosted the Stars

As far as history goes, you can’t get much more historical than Taormina for a film festival. The Antico Teatro (or Greek Theater) – where the latest films will be shown – dates back to 300 BC. More recently – as in a mere century or so – the Sicilian coastal town has proved an irresistible getaway for many, from Oscar Wilde to Greta Garbo. Born in 1955 as the Taormina and Messina Film Festival, the festival has frequently hosted many international stars of cinema, and intermittently distributed the Nastri Azzurri awards voted on by Italian journalists, and at others the David di Donatello, Italy’s equivalent to the Italian Oscars. Here are some key moments from its history.

When Dickie fought with Liz: Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor had used Taormina as a getaway right at the beginning of their romance fresh from the set of “Cleopatra.” In 1967, they returned to Taormina to attend the film festival with Franco Zefferelli’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” for which Burton received the David di Donatello as best foreign actor. According to rumors, a blazing row on the terrace of their hotel – the San Domenico Palace – ended when Taylor conked Burton on the head with a mandolin.

When Federico met Steven: Steven Spielberg’s first film “Duel” is possibly the most famous TV movie to be made. The young director however had other plans and shot the film as if it was a theatrical release, using real locations and getting the studio to stump up extra cash. Following its 1971 broadcast, two years later, a version was premiered theatrically at Taormina and one member of the audience was so impressed he rushed to meet the director. None other than Federico Fellini became something of a fan of Spielberg’s and the two directors became fast friends.

When Pedro met John: In 1994, Pedro Almodovar was hosting the Taormina Film Festival and had the opportunity of inviting John Waters to the Sicilian town to screen his new comedy “Serial Mom.” He greeted his colleague with a kiss. The “Schioccante Bacio” made newspaper headlines in Italy.

Happy birthday, Tom: In 2000, Tom Cruise celebrated his 38th birthday at Taormina, accepting a prize for his career with an audience singing happy birthday and thousands of candles illuminating the scene in honor of the “Top Gun” actor. The event also saw the screening of John Woo’s “Mission: Impossible 2.”

“Apocalypse Now” plus volcanoes: In 2001, the Final Cut of “Apocalypse Now” was screened at the Teatro Antico, the air shivering with the explosions of the Vietnam War, to be joined in the background by the rumbling of the looming volcano Mount Etna, which began to erupt.

Sophia Loren was in attendance in 2012 to receive a lifetime achievement award and also cheer on Italy as they played Germany in the semi-final of the European soccer championship. The game was shown on the big screen in the Teatro Antico. Unfortunately, Italy lost out to Spain in the final.