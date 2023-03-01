‘Good Time’ Star Taliah Webster, ‘Boyhood’s’ Sam Dillon Set for Crime Thriller ‘On Point’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taliah Webster, who starred in the Safdie Brothers’ film “Good Time,” and Sam Dillon (“Boyhood,” “Skin”) are set to lead the cast of crime thriller “On Point.”

The feature, written and directed by Christian Schifano (“Bratus”), is set in urban New York. A one-take film, “On Point” will follow Natalie (Webster) and her roommate Amy (Alaina Surgener) as they head to a party downtown. While waiting for an Uber, Amy stops to buy a vape when she’s confronted by an armed man with an agenda.

“On Point” will be shot as both a short and a feature.

The film is set to be produced by Pimlico Pictures, led by Francis Chapman (“Bratus”), with producing partners Ivy Freeman-Attwood and Fabrizio Ellis. Kyle Stroud of Carte Blanche Films (“The Card Counter”) is serving as a consulting producer for Pimlico.

“Working with Sam, Taliah, and Alaina is a really exciting opportunity for me. Knowing that they have worked with some of my favourite directors such as Richard Linklater, the Coen brothers, Spike Jonze, and the Safdie brothers is an honour and will challenge me to bring out the best in everyone including myself,” said Schifano. “Since I intend on shooting ‘On Point’ as a short one-take, the rehearsals will be extremely important and will require the actors to treat it like live-performance theater. Creating a comfortable and stimulating environment for the actors to work in will be a main priority of mine and something I eagerly await to get started on.”

Webster is repped by Framework Entertainment. Dillon is repped by Framework Entertainment. Surgener is repped by KMR Talent and Brookside Artist Management.