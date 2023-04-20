Take That Musical Adaptation ‘Greatest Days’ Unveils Nostalgia-Laden Trailer, Release Date

Is Take That back for good?

“Greatest Days” — the screen adaptation of the British pop act’s stage musical “The Band” — has unveiled its first trailer, with a U.K. and Ireland release date set for June 16.

News of the movie’s release comes just a week after the band was revealed as one of the acts set for King Charles’ coronation concert next month.

The group will also perform at a London premiere for “Greatest Days” on June 15. The performance will be broadcast alongside previews of the movie, which will screen at cinemas around the country on June 15.

Starring Aisling Bea (“The Way Up”), Alice Lowe (“Black Mirror”), Jayde Adams (“The Outlaws”) and Amaka Okafor (“The Responder”), “Greatest Days” follows five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favorite boy band in concert.

Twenty-five years later, their lives have changed in many different ways as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band to relight their friendship.

The movie features Take That songs, which feature prominently in the trailer. Band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are executive producers on the film.

The pic is directed by Coky Giedroyc (“How to Build a Gir”l) and written by Tim Firth (“Calendar Girls”). It’s produced by Danny Perkins, Kate Solomon, Jane Hooks, and Karl Spoerri and Viviana Vezzani.

The Take That musical “The Band” premiered in Manchester in 2017, and toured the U.K. and Ireland before opening on the West End in 2018. The band in the musical was cast through the BBC reality show “Let It Shine.” The musical is being revived next month to coincide with the release of “Greatest Days.”

Watch the trailer below: