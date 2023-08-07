Postpartum Depression, Illegal Fights, Teens in Crisis Among Subjects in Upcoming Swiss Films

Swiss Films previewed four films to industry guests at a special event hosted by Locarno Pro, the industry section of Locarno Film Festival, showcasing generational range and genre diversity. The selection included the new film by Carmen Jaquier, the director of “Thunder,” which was announced this week as the Swiss entry in the international feature film category of the Academy Awards.

Talking to Variety, Jaquier said: “I’m very honored about this news and excited to imagine how to work on the Oscar campaign for ‘Thunder.’ Then I’m also thrilled to prepare the release of the next project “Les Paradis des Diane” with my co-director Jan Gassmann. We are looking forward to having some interesting and maybe controversial discussions about the movie.”

“Les Paradis des Diane” tells the story of a woman who, suffering from postpartum depression, leaves her home, her new baby and family, and flees to Portugal. Jaquier commented during the presentation that the film was inspired by the experiences of a close friend and seeks to create visibility about issues concerning mental health. Gassmann revealed that some editorial changes are still ongoing but the film will be looking to find festival berths sometime in the new year and is looking also for international distribution.

Pierre Monnard’s third feature “Bisons” was also previewed. A kind of modern day western with a feel of “Fight Club,” the film stars Maxime Valvini as a farmer and accomplished wrestler who is dragged into illegal fights by his ne’er-do-well brother as a way of saving the family farm, and his family from financial ruin. A slickly filmed teaser which hinted at a mix of gritty boxing drama and rural realism was presented by the producer Xavier Grin. The film is completing post-production.

“Bison” Courtesy of Swiss Films

Showing yet another genre, Nadège de Benoit Luthy’s “Life-Size Pauline” is a romantic comedy about a successful woman, whose life is disrupted by her mother’s decision to move away to write poetry. The eponymous Pauline – played by Dèborah François – is a landscape gardener who must handle a new important project while coming to terms with large changes in her life.

“Life-Size Pauline” Courtesy of Swiss Films

A more somber tone is set by Katlin Gödrös’ new film, a period drama set in the 19th century and making full use of the gorgeous Alpine scenery. It tells the story of a highly gifted maid who is forced into a marriage with a stable boy who dreams of owning his own horse. Provisionally titled “Jacob’s Horse,” the film is almost complete and is looking for a festival venue for its world premiere.

“Jacob’s Horse” Courtesy of Swiss Films

Finally, the youngest of the participants, 25-year-old Nicolas Dozol presented his own film “Last Party,” a coming-of-age story. During a graduation party, four teenagers in the midst of an existential crisis are confronted with their angst. When they find themselves locked up, they wonder if it might be their last night.

“Last Party” Courtesy of Swiss Films

Trained as a dancer, Dozol told Variety that he used a series of faked long takes partly for budgetary reasons and partly to choreograph the action like a dance. Dozol also said that he saw his future working in genre cinema, citing Blumhouse as a particular inspiration.