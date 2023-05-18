Sports Drama ‘Sweetwater,’ Starring Jeremy Piven, Picked Up by Grandave Intl. (EXCLUSIVE)

Grandave Intl. has acquired the international sales rights of sports drama feature film “Sweetwater,” starring Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award winner Jeremy Piven and Academy Award nominated actor Richard Dreyfuss.

Other cast include SAG Award nominated actor Cary Elwes, SAG Award winner Kevin Pollak, and rising star Everett Osborne.

The film will be released in the U.S. by Universal and Briarcliff Entertainment, in partnership with the NBA. It is written and directed by Martin Guigui (“The Bronx Bull,” “9/11”).

The producers are Tim Moore (“American Sniper”), Dahlia Guigui (“9/11”), Darren Moorman (“Blue Miracle”), and Josi Konski (“Babette’s Feast”).

Scott Pomeroy, Tom Ortenberg, Mike Durden, Scott Helms, David Cuddy, Craig Cheek, Stanley Preschutti and Ruben Islas are serving as executive producers.

“I am excited to screen this strong and commercial sports feature,” Tamara Nagahiro, Grandave Intl.’s head of sales, said.

Grandave Intl. will introduce the title to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market, where its lineup includes Ruben Islas’ “Atypical Pirate,” and Shahab Hosseini and Sepideh Moafi’s “Wild Berries.”