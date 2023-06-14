Suzy Eddie Izzard, Ed Speelers Join Cast as Joe Stephenson Wraps Beatles Manager Film ‘Midas Man’

Suzy Eddie Izzard (“Stay Close”) and Ed Speelers (“Outlander”) are the new additions to the cast of “Midas Man,” the delayed film on The Beatles manager Brian Epstein that has now wrapped filming.

The film began production with Jonas Akerlund (“Lords of Chaos”) as director, who departed the project for unknown reasons. Sara Sugarman (“Vinyl”) was attached to the project for a year before Joe Stephenson (“Doctor Jekyll”) stepped in. Stephenson has just wrapped the shoot, canning what will be 95% of the completed film, Variety understands.

Written by Brigit Grant, the film follows Epstein, manager of The Beatles from 1962 until his untimely death at the age of 32 in 1967. Epstein’s impact extended beyond the Fab Four, encompassing British Invasion acts such as Gerry and the Pacemakers, Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queens Gambit”) plays Epstein. The ensemble cast includes Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan and Jay Leno as Ed Sullivan. Minor casting adjustments were made due to scheduling conflicts caused by the delays. Izzard, portrays Allan Williams, famously known as “The Man Who Gave Away The Beatles” and Speleers plays Tex Ellington, Epstein’s love interest. Darci Shaw portrays Cilla Black, whilst Milo Parker Epstein’s loyal assistant, Alastair Taylor.

Introducing a group of newcomers, the film features Jonah Lees as John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr along with Adam Lawrence as Pete Best.

The film is produced by StudioPOW and Trevor Beattie Films and sales agent Mister Smith Entertainment has secured several deals. It will be released in the U.K. and Ireland through Signature Entertainment.

Stephenson said: “When I was approached to direct ‘Midas Man,’ I didn’t hesitate for a moment. The past 12 weeks have been an epic journey, and I am immensely grateful to my exceptional cast and crew. The story of Brian Epstein is one that has deservedly awaited its big-screen portrayal, and it is an honour for me to bring it to life finally.”

Producer Perry Trevers added: “The delays to principal photography meant that changes to key team members were inevitable. The sole advantage to this was that we were able to secure the talent of Joe Stephenson, someone we have admired from afar for some time. With Joe we believe we have found a director who was destined to direct this film and he was well worth the wait. With principal photography now completed, we are incredibly thrilled with the footage we have captured and eagerly look forward to sharing Joe’s vision with audiences worldwide.”

Producer Trevor Beattie said: “To say this has been a labour of love would be an understatement. But Brian himself never stopped believing, that was his superpower. And I would never give up on him. Brian spent his short life selflessly turning those he managed into global superstars. Now it’s his turn. Brian Epstein will finally be up where he belongs: a star of the silver screen. And I’d like to think he’d be proud and wowed by Jacob’s astonishing portrayal.”