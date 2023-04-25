Argentina’s Susana Giménez Returns to the Big Screen in Diego Kaplan Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

After 25 years, Susana Gimenez, Argentina’s celebrated TV host, actress, model and entrepreneur, is set to make her hotly anticipated return to the big screen in a new Diego Kaplan (“2+2,” “My Boyfriend’s Meds”) comedy.

The still untitled film, penned by Kaplan and Pablo Minces, centers on a preeminent child psychologist who has her own struggles with her 43-year-old son who is reluctant to leave home. Principal photography is slated for October in Buenos Aires.

“I can’t believe I’m making a movie after all these years; I certainly wasn’t planning for it,” said Gimenez. “But Diego is a force of nature and a visionary. When he pitched the project to me, I just couldn’t resist it and jumped right in,” she added. Aside from starring in a host of film and TV series, Gimenez hosted a top-rated talk show likened to that of Oprah Winfrey or Italy’s Raffaella Carrà.

“Susana has a special light that shines brighter when she does humor,” said Kaplan, adding: “Her comedic timing is impeccable. After the pandemic, we need more laughter; This is the perfect opportunity.”

L.A.-based producer Lucas Akoskin of Malume Entertainment concurred: “I can’t wait to see Diego and Susana work together. She is smart, hilarious, and spontaneous. He is modern, irreverent, and playful. The combination of the two can only bring fascination and joy.”

Kaplan, Akoskin and Alex Zito of Nectar Films serve as producers while Chile’s Matias Cardone of Invercine and U.S.-based Fernando Szew of MarVista Entertainment and Jay Weisleder (“Hands of Stone,” CBS’ “Broke”) executive produce.

The film is produced by Malule Entertainment, Nectar Films, MarVista Entertainment and Invercine.

Malule Entertainment was founded in 2021 by Akoskin and Chilean star writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, the creator, showrunner and executive producer of hit Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?”

Based in Miami, Nectar Films’ credits include the acclaimed “Alias Maria,” “Killing Jesus” and “Neruda.”

MarVista Entertainment, which has produced such popular films as “The Way Home” and “Daughter of the Bride,” was acquired by Fox Corporation in 2021.

Invercine co-produced “Mienteme” (“Little Lies”) with Akoskin’s Aliwen Entertainment. The romcom-spy adventure directed by Sebastian Schindel stars Akoskin, Leonor Varela, Benjamin Vicuña and Florencia Peña and is now streaming on Prime Video worldwide.