Sundance Prizewinning ‘Scrapper’ Starring Harris Dickinson Sells to Major Markets for Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has secured a flurry of deals on Charlotte Regan’s British dramedy “Scrapper,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Starring Harris Dickinson (“Triangle of Sadness”) as a downbeat dad, “Scrapper” has been sold to Spain (Caramel), Australia (Madman), Poland (Against Gravity), Baltics and CIS (Arthouse), Greece (Cinobo) and Airlines (Aardwolf). “Scrapper” has already sold to the U.K. (Pictures House). Charades is currently negotiating deals for Japan, Israel, USA, Scandinavia and South Korea.

The film follows Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl who lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality.

“Scrapper” bowed in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at Sundance and earned unanimous critical praise with Variety’s Guy Lodge describing it as a “sweet, pastel-colored spin on British Realism. The movie is produced by Theo Barrowclough, and executive produced by Eva Yates, Farhana Bhula, Michael Fassbender, Conor McCaughan, Daniel Emmerson and Jim Reeve. Dickinson stars alongside Lola Campbell and Alin Uzun.

Charades’ slate at the Berlin Film Festival includes Giacomo Abbruzzese’s “Disco Boy” which is world premiering in competition. Abbruzzese’s feature debut, “Disco Boy” stars Franz Rogowski as Aleksei, a man who arrives in Paris to join the Foreign Legion after a painful journey through Europe.