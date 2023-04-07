Sundance Prizewinning Trans Drama ‘Mutt’ Finds North American Home With Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Sundance award-winning trans drama “Mutt” in the run up to its screening on closing night of New Directors/New Films in New York.

Penned and directed by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, “Mutt” world premiered at Sundance where it won a Special Jury Acting Award for Lio Mehiel. It went on to have its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Described as an emotional drama overlapping past, present and future, “Mutt” follows Feña, a young trans man bustling through life in New York City. Over the course of a single hectic day, Feña is swept through the extremes of human emotion, when people who seemed to have disappeared when he transitioned are suddenly back in his life. He unexpectedly reconnects with an estranged ex-boyfriend (Cole Doman), is suddenly saddled with his wayward little sister (MiMi Ryder), and nervously awaits their father (Alejandro Goic), who’s arriving from Chile for a visit that promises to be anything but easy. Feña must stay afloat and resilient amidst all this despite being driven to a near breaking point.

“As a trans man, growing up I didn’t have many role models. My goal in making this film was to create room for people — of any background — to feel safe, seen, and less alone,” said Lungulov-Klotz, a New York-based filmmaker.

“Strand is the perfect home for ‘Mutt’ and I’m deeply grateful to have a platform to be able to bring it to audiences. I hope this film can help carve more space for queer identities in our culture. Given the turbulent times we’re living in, it’s more important now than ever before”, said Lungulov-Klotz.

“We’re so honored to be working with the team who created ‘Mutt,’ its a rare film that transcends the typical queer stories through its unique storytelling which makes it relatable to all audiences and communities,” said Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans, who negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance.

A Chilean-Serbian filmmaker, Lungulov-Klotz previously participated in the Sundance Institute Labs, the Tribeca Film Institute, and the Ryan Murphy HALF Initiative Program. His award winning trans-themed short film “Still Liam” played at several festivals and was championed by queer filmmakers Ira Sachs and Silas Howard, who have both become mentors.

Mehiel, a Puerto Rican and Greek artist, actor, and filmmaker, became the first talent to win best actor at Sundance. Mehiel began their career as a child actor on Broadway and starred in “WeCrashed” (Apple+) and “Tales of the City” (Netflix).

“Mutt” is represented in international markets by Brussels-baed sales company Best Friend Forever.