STX Entertainment Music Library Acquired by Multimedia Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Multimedia Music has closed an eight-figure deal to acquire the music publishing and music master rights from the entire film music library of STX Entertainment, including film titles such as “Bad Moms,” “The Gentlemen,” “Den of Thieves,” “Greenland” and “The Foreigner,” and music from leading composers including Hans Zimmer, Cliff Martinez, Marcelo Zarvos, Hauschke, Chris Lennertz, Andrew Lockington, Clinton Shorter and Nicholas Britell.

STX will continue to develop and produce a slate of films through the studio’s new partnership with Lionsgate, but the Multimedia Music deal does not include rights in any of STX’s current or future slate of films.

Multimedia Music partner James Gibb, who leads the company with Phil Hope, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this library of music created by some of the industry’s leading composers. Over the past 10 years STX have repeatedly produced and released high-quality, commercial feature films.”

Noah Fogelson, CEO of STX Entertainment, said: “The team at Multimedia Music have secured the publishing rights to some of the industry’s leading artists and composers and we know this library will add more value to their growing and impressive portfolio of publishing and master rights.”

Since launching just 14 months ago, Multimedia Music has spent more than $120 million on acquisitions.

Among those deals was the purchase of the catalog of composer James Newton Howard, included scores for the “Hunger Games” trilogy, “The Dark Knight,” “Maleficent,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “King Kong,” “Emily in Paris” and “Pretty Woman.”

Multimedia Music chiefs James Gibb and Phil Hope

Multimedia Music also took the master and publishing rights to a 48-title film score catalog from Atlantic Screen Music in a mid-seven figure transaction that included rights to the scores from films such as “2 Guns,” “Lone Survivor,” “The Host,” “Dredd,” “Escape Plan” and “Broken City.”

It also picked up works from Tyler Bates, including the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “John Wick” franchises, “Deadpool 2,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” and TV shows including “Californication” and “The Punisher.”

The company also acquired the catalogs of music rights from other leading composers such as David Buckley and Michael Corcoran.

The Buckley catalog purchase covers all his past works including “Nobody,” “Greenland,” “Papillon,” “Jason Bourne,” “The Nice Guys,” “The Town,” “Parker” and “The Forbidden Kingdom,” and TV hits “The Good Wife” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Corcoran is one of the leading composers of music for teen and children’s programming and the deal with MMM covers productions featuring his music including “iCarly,” “Victorious,” “Henry Danger” and “Liv and Maddie.”