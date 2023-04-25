Studiocanal’s Hit Movie ‘Rise’ by Cedric Klapisch Finds U.S. Home With Blue Fox Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Cédric Klapisch’s (“The Spanish Apartment”) hit dance film “Rise” (“En corps”) from Studiocanal.

One of 2022’s highest grossing French films, “Rise” sold nearly 1.3 million tickets in local theaters and was sold around the world. The movie tells the story of a young ballet dancer whose life is upended when she suffers a career-threatening injury and catches her boyfriend cheating on her. As she begins her physical and emotional rehabilitation, she finds solace in friends, a new love, and a new contemporary dance troupe.

Marion Barbeau, a dancer-turned-actor, delivers a breakthrough performance in the lead role, and stars opposite French stars, including François Civil (“Three Musketeers”), Pio Marmaï (“How I Became a Super Hero”), Denis Podalydès (“Anaïs in Love”), as well as Hofesh Shechter (“Send Me an Angel”).

“We are so thrilled to bring Cedric’s beautiful film to US audiences,” said Said Blue Fox’s Audrey Delaney. “He’s truly one of the great French directors, and the amazing dance sequences and incredible performances in ‘Rise’ are meant to seen on a big screen,” Delaney continued.

Blue Fox is planning a platform theatrical release for “Rise” in June. The deal was negotiated by James Huntsman, Blue Fox’s owner, and Chloe Marquet, head of international sales at Studiocanal.

Klapisch is best known for his popular trilogy which began with “L’Auberge Espagnole” in 2002, and continued with “Russian Dolls” and “Chinese Puzzle,” all starring Romain Duris. The director is currently working on “Greek Salad,” an eight-part series for Amazon Prime Video, a spinoff of “L’Auberge Espagnole” taking place 20 years later. Klapisch was also artistic director of the first season of “Call My Agent!” and directed the first two episodes.

“Cedric Klapisch is one of our most acclaimed, successful and celebrated directors and ‘Rise’ boasts a breakout lead performance audiences worldwide should truly discover. I know the talented team at Blue Fox will do Klapisch’s work justice,” said Marquet.

“Rise” is produced by Ce Qui Me Meut, whose credits include “Call My Agent!,” “The Spanish Apartment,” and “Back to Burgundy.”