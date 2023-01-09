Studiocanal Boasts Stars-Packed French Slate, Including New Films with Gilles Lellouche, Camille Cottin, Karin Viard (EXCLUSIVE)

Aside from its English-language slate, Studiocanal is continuing to bank on upscale French fare. The company will be launching sales on four new French movies, “All Your Faces,” “Toni,” “Strangers by Night” and “A Chance to Win,” during the Rendez-vous market that French film and TV promotion org is hosting this week in Paris.

“All Your Faces,” Jeanne Herry’s follow up to “Pupille,” stars Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”), Adele Exarchopoulos (“Blue is the Warmest Color”) and Leila Bekhti (“La Source”). The stars-studded drama, produced by two of France’s best-known producers, Chi-Fou-Mi and Tresor Films, revolves around perpetrators and victims of armed robberies who confront each other under a French judicial plan.

“Toni,” meanwhile, is directed Nathan Ambrosioni and is headlined by “Call My Agent!” star Camille Cottin. Also produced by Chi-Fou-Mi, “Toni” stars Cottin (“Stillwater,” “House of Gucci”) as a single mother raising her five children and juggling a full time job. As her two eldest children are about to leave home to attend college, 43 year-old Toni explores the possibility of jump-starting her career as a singer which she paused 20 years prior.

“Strangers by Night” (pictured), meanwhile, is directed by Alex Lutz who also stars opposite Karin Viard. The romance film, produced y Maneki Films, stars Lutz and Viard as two people who don’t know each other and get into a loud argument in the subway. The fight sparks their mutual attraction, leading them to spend the night together. Lutz previously directed “Guy” which played at Cannes’ Critics Week and went on to earn six Cesar nominations, including best actor which Lutz won.

“A Chance to Win” is a comedy directed by Philippe Guillard, starring Olivier Marchal. The film, produced by Same Player and Montauk Films, tells the story of two rival villages embarking on an epic rugby contest.

Studiocanal’s lineup also includes Gilles De Maistre’s “Autumn and the Black Jaguar” with Lumi Pollack and Emily Bett Rickards; Ludovic Bernard’s “How to Survive Without Mum;” Quentin Reynaud’s disaster movie “Blaze” with Lutz and André Dussollier; and the anticipated animated film “Ernest & Celestine, a Trip to Gibberitia” with Jean-Christophe Roger and Julien Chheng. Other Studiocanal titles include “Farang” directed by Xavier Gens.