Studiocanal Sets European Release Dates for David Lynch’s Re-Mastered Version of ‘Inland Empire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal is releasing a newly re-mastered version of David Lynch’s 2006 surreal mystery drama “Inland Empire,” which is set to hit theaters in the U.K. and France later this month.

Supervised by Lynch, the new 4K master was undertaken by The Criterion Collection with the support of Studiocanal. It features 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and uncompressed stereo soundtracks, newly remastered by Lynch and original rerecording mixers Dean Hurley and Ron Eng.

The first digitally shot feature from the famed director of such cult works as “The Elephant Man,” “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive,” “Inland Empire” stars Laura Dern as Nikki, a once-celebrated actress who lands the lead role in a film by director Kingsley Stewart (Jeremy Irons) alongside co-star Devon (Justin Theroux). The production is a remake of a work filmed several years ago but never finished because the main actors died before shooting wrapped.

Very much on the edge, Nikki’s reality soon begins to merge with her fictional role as she passes through realities and enters a nightmarish labyrinth that leads her down interconnected rabbit holes on a hallucinatory odyssey.

Studiocanal is releasing the restored film in the U.K. on May 26, while Potemkine Films is bringing it out in France on May 31.

Studiocanal will then release “Inland Empire” on Blue-ray and DVD in the U.K. on June 19, France on June 28 and Germany on June 29.

Special features include deleted scenes, the documentary “Lynch (One),” and interview with Lynch conducted in London as well as the original and new trailers.