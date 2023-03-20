Strand Releasing Buys Emily Atef’s Berlinale Competition Title ‘Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything,’ and Cannes Film ‘More Than Ever’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has bought all North American rights to Emily Atef’s last two movies, “Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything” which competed at the Berlin Film Festival, as well as her Cannes entry “More Than Ever.” Both films are represented in international markets by The Match Factory.



Based on Daniela Krien’s novel, the film is set in the summer of 1990, shortly after the fall of the Berlin wall, in the countryside of former East Germany. Marlene Burow plays Maria, who is about to turn 19, lives with her boyfriend at his parents’ farm. She engages into a passionate and lustful affair with Henner (Felix Kramer), a reclusive neighbor who is twice her age.



“More Than Ever,” meanwhile, premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard. It stars Vicky Krieps (“Corsage,” “Phantom Thread”) and late French actor Gaspard Ulliel as a couple whose bond is tested when one of them is diagnosed with a terminal disease.

These two films mark the fifth and sixth feature film of Atef, a renowned French-Iranian filmmaker who was born in Berlin.

“We’re so thrilled to be working with Emily on these two films for North America, she’s a talent that we hope will resonate in our market,” said Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans who negotiated the deal for the two films with Laura Nacher of The Match Factory. Strand Releasing plans for a theatrical release this summer and fall for the two films.

The Match Factory’s boss Michael Weber said “Strand Releasing has been the home of many great The Match Factory titles.” “We are very proud to have come together to release a double feature of Emily Atef’s work,” Weber continued.

“Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything” was produced by ROW Pictures in Germany, while “More Than Ever” was produced by Eaux Vives Productions in France, in co-production with Niko Film in Germany, Samsa Film in Luxembourg and Mer Film in Norway.



Strand Releasing, which is based in Culver City, recently released Francois Ozon’s “Peter von Kant,” and Maryam Touzani’s “The Blue Caftan” which was Morocco’s Oscar entry.









