StoryLab, Cimarrón Form Latin American Alliance to Produce International Projects

Argentine production company StoryLab and Latin American group Cimarrón have teamed up to jointly co-produce TV series and feature films for the international market over the next three years.

The agreement includes development, production of both existing formats and original projects, including both scripted and non-scripted series as well as films.

StoryLab and Cimarrón, which operates in Uruguay, Argentina and Mexico, aim to strengthen each other as they expand internationally, taking advantage of the former’s success in content development and the latter’s impressive production capacity. The companies additionally plan to take advantage of tax incentives and cash rebates offered by Uruguay for filming in that country, a proposal they describe as highly attractive for the original production of content in an increasingly competitive industry.

Cimarrón’s recent works include Matías Lucchesi’s 2021 film “Las Rojas”; among StoryLab’s large portfolio of scripted and non-scripted productions is crime series “Post Mortem.”

“Post Mortem” “Post Mortem,” Credit: Mariano C Rosselli/StoryLab

“Finally we can share with the industry this alliance that has been brewing for months,” said StoryLab founders Nacho Viale and Diego Palacio, adding that they would soon be announcing new joint projects with Cimarrón.

“The main strategy behind the agreement is to collaborate in the development, production and post-production of original and IP projects relevant to the region, with the aim of offering quality local content that crosses borders,” added Eugenia Link, StoryLab’s head of international content and co-productions.

“We believe that collaborating with a company of StoryLab’s prestige in specific projects is complementary to the growth that Cimarrón has been developing in recent years,” said Santiago López, CEO and head of production at Cimarrón.

He went on: “The alliance with a successful company like StoryLab for the development of content together with our production capacity in Uruguay, Mexico and Argentina, allows us to cover a broader range of projects, which generates very important growth potential. In addition, we believe that the possibility of conceiving projects from their origin to delivery at very competitive costs is an important differential in this collaboration.”